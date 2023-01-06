ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

krcu.org

Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter

Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’. Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
kjluradio.com

Girl Scout cookie sales start four days early in mid-Missouri

Good news, cookie lovers…you can get your Girl Scout Cookies four days early in mid-Missouri!. The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland announced that cookie sales will start today, four days before the Girl Scouts of the USA starts cookie sales on January 10. A spokesperson for the organization says they decided to get an early start on the season to give people earlier access to cookies and give the scouts extra days to work on their cookie businesses.
legalexaminer.com

Former Student Shares His Experience At Agapé Boarding School In Missouri

Andrew Breshears, former student of Agapé Boarding School, has narrated his experience during his stay in 2018, reported by Springfield News-Leader. Upon entering the Agapé Boarding School campus, he was welcomed by the grand entryway adorned with a cross and the scenic view of the Ozarks. Initially, it seemed like a peaceful environment, but upon arrival he was met with harsh regulations, including frequent chapel attendance and being forced to shave all the hair off his head. He was then moved into a dorm resembling a military barracks and forced to abide by a multitude of rules.
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
KMOV

Luna is the pet of the week!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are many great pets available for adoption right now at the Humane Society of Missouri. Luna is featured as the pet of the week.
KOLR10 News

Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows

KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growing state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index, which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
kmaland.com

Glaucoma Awareness Month Brings Attention to Preventable Vision Loss

(KMAland) -- January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and with no symptoms, experts say it's important for Missourians to get regular eye exams. Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. - although it's treatable when caught early, and vision loss can often be prevented. It's estimated that more...
KICK AM 1530

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
missourinetwork.tv

Plan your next trip to the Lake of the Ozarks

Central Missouri in the United States is home to the sizable artificial lake known as Lake of the Ozarks. It is a well-liked location for boating, and a variety of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and personal watercraft, are available for rental. The lake has a lot of arms and coves, so there are many of places to explore and calm places to anchor.
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
