qcnews.com
Ram confirms range-extended EV, considers fuel-cell HD trucks
As Ford and GM appear poised to go big on a range of battery electric full-size pickups, Stellantis and its Ram brand are readying more than BEVs as they shift to cleaner trucks. The range of Ram possibilities that became a little clearer last week, surrounding the reveal of the...
Lightyear 2 EV teased with starting price in $40,000 bracket
The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear’s breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.
Goodyear shows fuel-saving tire with 90% sustainable materials
Goodyear has developed a tire made from 90% sustainable materials that can also save fuel, but it’s not destined for production just yet. The “demonstration tire” passed all of Goodyear’s internal testing, as well as all applicable regulatory testing, and was shown to have a lower rolling resistance than a comparable conventional tire, the company announced last week. Lower rolling resistance improves efficiency, meaning this tire would be a good fit for EVs or models designed to maximize gas mileage.
BYD launches YangWang premium EV brand with U9 hypercar, U8 SUV
Chinese auto giant BYD last week launched the new premium EV brand YangWang tasked with targeting top European automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. BYD also revealed during a Jan 5. launch event the first two products from YangWang: the U9 hypercar and U8 rugged SUV. Both vehicles are based on...
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid debuts Jan. 17
The first hybrid Chevrolet Corvette is coming soon. Chevy in an Instagram post on Tuesday confirmed the debut of the electrified ‘Vette for Jan. 17 and posted a video showing off some of the car, which will be called the Corvette E-Ray. The video shows the car will have...
