The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear’s breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.

2 DAYS AGO