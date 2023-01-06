Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Stellantis CEO: Ram range-extended electric pickup to outrun regulations
Stellantis is going about electrifying trucks in a different way than Ford or GM. Rather than only rolling out a line of full battery electric trucks to keep selling alongside its gasoline models, it will also produce a range-extended Ram electric truck to fit into a middle ground that could get more people to plug in.
qcnews.com
Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
qcnews.com
BYD launches YangWang premium EV brand with U9 hypercar, U8 SUV
Chinese auto giant BYD last week launched the new premium EV brand YangWang tasked with targeting top European automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. BYD also revealed during a Jan 5. launch event the first two products from YangWang: the U9 hypercar and U8 rugged SUV. Both vehicles are based on...
qcnews.com
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Is the metaverse closer than we think?. It depends on who you ask at CES, where companies are showing off innovations that could immerse us deeper into virtual reality, otherwise known as VR. The metaverse — essentially a buzzword for three-dimensional virtual communities where people...
Comments / 0