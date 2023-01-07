December sets new record for New Mexico recreational cannabis sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It’s steadily increasing, and it’s amazing. Couldn’t ask for more.” Sales haven’t slowed down in the last nine months at the Grass Station near Menaul and 4th Street in Albuquerque.

“Sales are all over the place from edibles, vapes, concentrates, and every single piece of business is picking up,” Grass Station General Manager Mike Dingess said. The shop has added more inventory because of how busy business has been for both recreational and medical marijuana, “It’s probably roughly about 50/50.”

It’s not just the Grass Station experiencing the boom.

Statewide sales hit a new high in December with more than $28 million spent on recreational cannabis alone, the highest ever in a single month.

Back in April, when recreational cannabis became legal in New Mexico, the state saw more than $22 million in sales, and almost every month since then has seen bigger sales than the last.

“We didn’t know what to expect, I mean, we put signs up, and then people, cannabis lovers, they just come from all over the place. We have steady people that come from Santa Fe, they come from out of town,” Dingess said.

With 563 cannabis retailers across New Mexico right now, the most recreational sales are coming from Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces.

Data shows medical cannabis sales have actually gone down a bit statewide since recreational became legal. Those sales went from more than $17 million in April to about $15 million last month.

