Lanie
4d ago
shouldn't be the school who foots that bill. every Leo on duty in this country needs to have a cam on and running at all times.
Allegheny County health director Bogen nominated for Pa. health secretary
One of Allegheny County’s public health leaders could be getting a promotion as Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Wednesday nominated Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen for Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health. The cabinet position is the top public health official in the state, and is responsible for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Pennsylvania seniors targeted in series of robberies: police | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
abc27.com
AOPC: Lancaster Co. has highest number of human trafficking offenses in state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Administrative Offices of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) released new data on human trafficking in the commonwealth, highlighting areas across the state where numbers show the crime is most prominent. According to AOPC, Lancaster County has the highest number of human trafficking offenses filed from 2017...
Fitness training system donated to Northern Regional Police in appreciation for service
Being physically and mentally ready to take immediate action during an emergency is a critical part of the job for many police officers. But long, uneventful shifts on patrol; working odd hours that disrupt sleep and meal routines; and the everyday stress that comes with police work can make maintaining the necessary level of fitness a challenge.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland area school news for the week of Jan. 10, 2023
Kelly Gustafson, principal of Wexford Elementary School since 2018, has been named the Pennsylvania School Libraries Association’s 2023 Outstanding Administrator. Gustafson was chosen for her outstanding leadership in significantly improving school library services. She exceeded award criteria in the six American Association of School Librarian’s National School Library Standards: Inquire, Include, Collaborate, Curate, Explore and Engage. Gustafson is also the administrative liaison to the Pine-Richland School District Library Department. In this role, she co-leads the library department and serves as an advocate to advance the goals of the department for the benefit of students. She has been an active member of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association for many years and serves on the advocacy committee. She is actively involved with the American Association for School Librarians, has testified before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Education Committee, and co-authored a book chapter about principals and school librarian partnerships. She will be awarded at the 49th annual Pennsylvania School Librarians Association Conference on March 31.
Law enforcement advisory commission releases reports on use of force, bias-based policing in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from December 2021. The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission announced today the release its reports of recommendations to improve law enforcement in the commonwealth. The reports, which were completed in October 2022, can be found on the Commission’s website, along...
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer, and $760,000 of it is coming to Montgomery County. Anthony Hennen reported the investment in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will support 36 different safety measures across the state, including efforts to...
State agencies ask public to help identify and report human trafficking
Harrisburg, Pa. — Human trafficking takes many forms, using force, fraud, or coercion in order to make people perform commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and January 11 is Wear Blue Day Pa. — a day intended to raise awareness of trafficking. Human trafficking happens all over the world, including in Pennsylvania. ...
Doctors offer insight on new COVID-19 variant XBB after cases reported in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — It’s no surprise to AHN Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Brian Lamb, that there’s a new COVID-19 variant making it’s way around the country — just like we’ve seen in the past. The new variant is called XBB, or “Kraken,” and it’s an...
wesb.com
PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures
All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion
By Sean Fogler and Carla Sofronski In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its […] The post Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon. On...
National Broadband Map Challenge 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
