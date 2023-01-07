Kelly Gustafson, principal of Wexford Elementary School since 2018, has been named the Pennsylvania School Libraries Association’s 2023 Outstanding Administrator. Gustafson was chosen for her outstanding leadership in significantly improving school library services. She exceeded award criteria in the six American Association of School Librarian’s National School Library Standards: Inquire, Include, Collaborate, Curate, Explore and Engage. Gustafson is also the administrative liaison to the Pine-Richland School District Library Department. In this role, she co-leads the library department and serves as an advocate to advance the goals of the department for the benefit of students. She has been an active member of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association for many years and serves on the advocacy committee. She is actively involved with the American Association for School Librarians, has testified before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Education Committee, and co-authored a book chapter about principals and school librarian partnerships. She will be awarded at the 49th annual Pennsylvania School Librarians Association Conference on March 31.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO