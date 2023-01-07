ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 8

Lanie
4d ago

shouldn't be the school who foots that bill. every Leo on duty in this country needs to have a cam on and running at all times.

Reply
2
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime

Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland area school news for the week of Jan. 10, 2023

Kelly Gustafson, principal of Wexford Elementary School since 2018, has been named the Pennsylvania School Libraries Association’s 2023 Outstanding Administrator. Gustafson was chosen for her outstanding leadership in significantly improving school library services. She exceeded award criteria in the six American Association of School Librarian’s National School Library Standards: Inquire, Include, Collaborate, Curate, Explore and Engage. Gustafson is also the administrative liaison to the Pine-Richland School District Library Department. In this role, she co-leads the library department and serves as an advocate to advance the goals of the department for the benefit of students. She has been an active member of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association for many years and serves on the advocacy committee. She is actively involved with the American Association for School Librarians, has testified before the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Education Committee, and co-authored a book chapter about principals and school librarian partnerships. She will be awarded at the 49th annual Pennsylvania School Librarians Association Conference on March 31.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State agencies ask public to help identify and report human trafficking

Harrisburg, Pa. — Human trafficking takes many forms, using force, fraud, or coercion in order to make people perform commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and January 11 is Wear Blue Day Pa. — a day intended to raise awareness of trafficking. Human trafficking happens all over the world, including in Pennsylvania. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion

By Sean Fogler and Carla Sofronski In 2021, over 5,300 Pennsylvanians lost their lives to a preventable drug overdose. Pennsylvania policy makers and local government officials have led the charge in fueling this historic public health crisis. While there are many factors contributing to this horrific toll, Pennsylvania’s criminal legal system stands alone in its […] The post Pa.’s criminal legal system increases overdose deaths and makes recovery impossible | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

National Broadband Map Challenge 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

