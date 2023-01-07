Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of officeMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Denver City Council may decriminalize jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Gilbert Arenas Scouted Bronny James On LeBron James' Request: "If He Gets To 6'8", 6'9" He's You."
Gilbert Arenas revealed the true potential of Bronny James after LeBron James requested him to scout his son.
Matt Barnes reveals why Chris Paul is disliked by a lot of NBA players
Chris Paul may be considered one of the best point guards in NBA history but that doesn’t mean he has the best reputation among his peers
LeBron James Says He's Had 'Visions' Of Dominant Frontcourt Featuring Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant, And Himself
LeBron James reveals his true feelings on Lakers' powerful frontcourt.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade told Stephen Curry about the moment he realized he was an NBA star and how Kobe Bryant was involved in it.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NBA Player Fired Back At Michael Jordan’s Trash Talk: "You Had My Poster Up In Your Room In College, So Whatever I Was Doing Back Then, I Was Doing Right!"
Michael Jordan once tried to bark at a retired player and received a huge comeback.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors surveying trade market for 2 key areas
The Golden State Warriors were as whole as they’ve been in weeks on Tuesday night. Their sudden slide continued regardless, the defending champions coming out lifeless despite Steph Curry’s return against a game Phoenix Suns squad that was missing not just Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, but also Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and […] The post RUMOR: Warriors surveying trade market for 2 key areas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Lakers Former Head Athletic Trainer Gary Vitti: “If You Actually Look At Kobe Bryant, There’s Nothing Really Special About Him.”
Kobe Bryant had a legendary career in the NBA, which included winning five NBA Championships over the course of 20 seasons. Apart from that, Bryant achieved a plethora of other great things in his career. Of course, Kobe Bryant was born with incredible talent, which helped him in excelling at...
Luka Doncic passes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant with epic Clippers distinction
The Dallas Mavericks fell prey to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in Hollywood Tuesday night, but not without Luka Doncic exploding with yet another scintillating performance for the Mavs. Doncic gave Clippers defenders hell. When he was not nailing buckets, the Mavs superstar was on the line hitting free throws. He finished with […] The post Luka Doncic passes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant with epic Clippers distinction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0