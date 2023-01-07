ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Warriors surveying trade market for 2 key areas

The Golden State Warriors were as whole as they’ve been in weeks on Tuesday night. Their sudden slide continued regardless, the defending champions coming out lifeless despite Steph Curry’s return against a game Phoenix Suns squad that was missing not just Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, but also Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and […] The post RUMOR: Warriors surveying trade market for 2 key areas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic passes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant with epic Clippers distinction

The Dallas Mavericks fell prey to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in Hollywood Tuesday night, but not without Luka Doncic exploding with yet another scintillating performance for the Mavs. Doncic gave Clippers defenders hell. When he was not nailing buckets, the Mavs superstar was on the line hitting free throws. He finished with […] The post Luka Doncic passes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant with epic Clippers distinction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

