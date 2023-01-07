Read full article on original website
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
blufftontoday.com
'We live in the world lynching made': How communities face — or hide from — history
Elijah Gaddis grew up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. His family were new, but he felt welcomed. He ran around outside. On Sundays he attended church at Cold Water Lutheran, where the old-timers became like surrogate grandparents. Years later, Gaddis, then a doctoral student at the University of...
sunny943.com
Will Someone in Fayetteville Win $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?
The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
Students return to Christian academy in Fayetteville damaged after New Year's Eve fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A fire destroyed New Life Christian School in Fayetteville on New Year's Eve. And Monday, more than 100 students were back on campus. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
WRAL
Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire
The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County
LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
15 soldiers questioned in drug investigation at Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post. Sources told WRAL News 15 soldiers were questioned last week after allegations of illegal drug activity surfaced within the command. Two soldiers were...
cbs17
Knightdale church holds first service since theft
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
MLK events schedule in Fairmont, Lumberton
LUMBERTON — At least three events will be held next week to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Where to find the best local ice cream
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned
CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
‘Heavy police presence’: Fayetteville police conduct death investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 received tip regarding a heavy police presence with crime scene tape at Landau and Nutmeg avenues. Police told CBS 17 that they are conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.” CBS 17 is working […]
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Driver survives after crashing into Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A driver survived Monday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into Lake Crabtree. A portion of Aviation Parkway was closed much of the day Monday because of the crash. Officers with the Cary Police Department said the driver, Joshua Delaine, of Fayetteville, crashed into...
Panic grips Special Forces community amid investigation into drugs, human trafficking
Fear gripped the Special Ops community at Fort Bragg over the weekend as service members were arrested and questioned surrounding human trafficking and drug charges.
cbs17
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
