Fayetteville, NC

Will Someone in Fayetteville Win $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?

The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A day of appreciation and love in Scotland County

LAURINBURG– January is School Board Appreciation Month and Scotland County Schools is honored to celebrate our Scotland County Schools Board of Education members for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students. “Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand said. “Celebrating School Board Appreciation Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

15 soldiers questioned in drug investigation at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Military leaders at Fort Bragg confirm they've launched a drug investigation involving soldiers in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command on Post. Sources told WRAL News 15 soldiers were questioned last week after allegations of illegal drug activity surfaced within the command. Two soldiers were...
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

Where to find the best local ice cream

RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
CARY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
