The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO