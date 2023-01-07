ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center team up for big project

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lLyO_0k6V3KjH00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center have been working on a big project with the 118,000 square foot American State Bank Sports Complex, giving the area a new venue for sporting events and competition.

The two parties team up to construct the indoor turf which is located right by Open Space Park. The turf field inside can be used for multiple sporting events, stretching out to a full football field or the space can be divided to fit softball and soccer fields.

The university and the city split the project cost as they feel the multi-purpose sports complex will be beneficial to the entire community.

“The American State Bank Sports Complex is just really a wonderful testament to the collaborative spirit that permeates Sioux Center right now. What’s transpiring with with this facility is part of the ownership with Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center is significant and we really believe that from a practical standpoint, this facility has the opportunity to really create some avenues in terms of recreation and athletics,” Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone (01-10-23)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books. Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland. Check out some highlights and scores from across the area: PART ONE: Westwood vs. West […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Longtime leader in victim services retires

REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County permits Summit pipeline

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, January 9, 2023

The Le Mars Community School District Board meets tonight in their regular mnthly session. Their agenda includes an Open Enrollment update, and information on upcoming school board and administration events. The board will act on several personnel items, including retirements and resignations, and new contracts. The meeting is at 6...
LE MARS, IA
KGLO News

New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations

MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
MARCUS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy