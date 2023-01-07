An Oak Ridge business owner says at least $3,000 of trading cards of a very popular game were stolen in a robbery. Turn 1 Gaming owner, Stephen Hirst, says someone broke into his store and shattered the glass of a display case which contained Magic: The Gathering cards. He says they are the most valuable ones in the store. He believes the suspect probably knew that and went for the things in that display case because those have higher value than other things in the store.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO