wvlt.tv
Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
WSMV
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
wivk.com
Oak Ridge Business Robbed, Seeking Help Identifying Suspect
An Oak Ridge business owner says at least $3,000 of trading cards of a very popular game were stolen in a robbery. Turn 1 Gaming owner, Stephen Hirst, says someone broke into his store and shattered the glass of a display case which contained Magic: The Gathering cards. He says they are the most valuable ones in the store. He believes the suspect probably knew that and went for the things in that display case because those have higher value than other things in the store.
WATE
Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting
In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
wvlt.tv
City leaders react after police terminations
Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
wvlt.tv
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
wvlt.tv
The burger company is a California staple and something of a rarity on the east side of the nation. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. In the video, a semi-truck went...
wivk.com
Two burglary suspects who walked off from a work release job site in downtown Knoxville are captured by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Two burglary suspects who walked off from a work release job site in downtown Knoxville are captured by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said Ray Boone and Will Hatfield were on a work release job site in downtown Knoxville yesterday afternoon. KCSO said both were serving charges on...
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
WDEF
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
Dutch Bros Coffee to open in Morristown, Sevierville
Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
wivk.com
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office Warning of Real Estate Scam
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a real estate scam which includes rental deals. They say at least one person has fallen victim. An ad for a house for rent on Facebook Marketplace, Zillow and other real estate websites caused the victim send the Facebook seller $1,000 from a Bitcoin machine in Knoxville, at which point the listing was removed.
Did you win? Unclaimed Knoxville Powerball ticket worth $150K
A Knoxville Powerball ticket tripled winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000. It was sold at a Knoxville gas station.
wvlt.tv
Bald eagles spotted in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two bald eagles were spotted in Alcoa on Friday, and one man captured the visit from his front lawn. Thomas Hobbs could see the two birds in a tree on his front lawn in the Rocky Waters subdivision. Bald eagles begin arriving in Tennessee in late...
