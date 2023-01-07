Read full article on original website
Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search
UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.1 billion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The jackpot is rising. The top prize for Tuesday’s Mega Millions could be worth an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash value option at $568.7 million. The drawing happens at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $2 each or $3 with the megaplier option. Mega Millions drawings happen Tuesday and Friday at 10 […]
Alton police chief added to national hall of fame
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award. Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be […]
McAllen library hosts yoga classes
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
Jessica Tetreau prepares to run for Brownsville mayor
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa announced her intentions Tuesday to campaign for mayor. “I am very excited to have picked up a campaign packet for my intention to run for mayor of the city of Brownsville,” Tetreau told ValleyCentral. Tetreau is currently serving on the city commission for district 2, for […]
18-wheeler full of cabbage overturns closing I-69C northbound lanes
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is reporting northbound U.S. 281 main lanes are all clear in the area after an 18-wheeler loaded with cabbage overturned Tuesday night. A TxDOT spokesperson said the main lanes were cleared and reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Davis Road. A media release from the city sent […]
KRGV
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Food Bank RGV announces free food distribution in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will be distributing free food Tuesday morning for Santa Rosa residents. The free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center at 513 S. FM 506. The following guidelines are set for residents to […]
KRGV
Made in the 956: Pedro Garcia and the Pharr Community Theater
The first Made in the 956 story of the year takes place in Pharr, specifically at the Pharr Community Theater. Pedro Garcia, the artistic director and interim CEO, talked to Channel 5 on how his little theater is still going strong after all these years. For more Made in the...
Government Technology
San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info
(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
What is the symbolism of the rosca de reyes?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditionally, rosca de reyes is a sweet bread served with raisins, colored stripes and a plastic baby baked inside. In Mission, Valeria’s Bakery bakes the bread with cherries, membrillo, and guava and then adorn the Mexican pan dulce with almonds, colored glaze strips and chocolate. Other bakeries across the Rio Grande […]
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
Helen Ramirez appointed as Brownsville city manager
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission announced the appointment of its newest city manager during a special meeting held Monday. Following an executive Helen Ramirez was announced as the city’s first female city manager by Mayor Trey Mendez. According to agenda documents, the appointment of Ramirez authorized Mendez to execute a contract with […]
DPS: Man in coma after another driver flees three-vehicle crash on foot
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Edinburg that left one man in a coma. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Alamo Road south of Texas Road, east of Edinburg. The […]
Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
