Quincy, IL

khqa.com

Local Children's Advocacy Network discuss impact of trafficking

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The fight to stop human trafficking continues as it continues to be an issue not only all around the world, but also in places a lot closer to us than we think. "Trafficking can take place anywhere," said Caroll. "There are even families trafficking their...
khqa.com

Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Liberty woman arrested for alleged theft from bank

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Liberty woman was arrested in connection to a reported theft at a bank where she worked in Pike County, Ill., according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Jamie L. Obert, 38, was arrested on Friday around 4:44 p.m. in rural Adams County, Illinois, on...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Ft. Madison man arrested for distributing drugs, police say

FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man faces a felony drug charge following an investigation. On Saturday, Fort Madison Police stopped John Charles Arthur in the 2100 block of 303rd Avenue for a traffic infraction. Arthur, 58, was arrested on a warrant at the time of the stop. The charge stem from an investigation conducted by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force accusing Arthur of distributing methamphetamine in the Fort Madison area, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Group starting program to advocate for Quincy renters

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council on Monday night heard from Janet Conover with the Safe and Affordable Housing Committee, who announced that they are starting their Advocate program, effective Tuesday. Conover says that 31 churches, organizations, and schools that will help support the Advocate program...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Beardstown Superintendent passed away unexpectedly

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WICS) — Beardstown Superintendent Michael Smith, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning. School for Monday was canceled in wake of the news and all events and practices for Monday are also canceled. Activities will resume on Tuesday. The district has not shared how he died. Smith had...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
khqa.com

Hannibal woman to compete on Wheel of Fortune

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Be sure to tune in Wednesday night to Wheel of Fortune. Rachel Altgilbers, a Quincy native who now lives in Hannibal, will be appearing on Wednesday's show where she'll compete against other contestants to solve word puzzles and win prizes. Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Chuck Banks resigns as Central Lee Head Football Coach

Central Lee High School is officially in the market for a head football coach. KHQA has learned that Chuck Banks resigned his post today, this in the wake of a Fall Campaign that saw the Hawks return to the 2A Playoff Bracket. Prior to Central Lee winning three games this...
DONNELLSON, IA

