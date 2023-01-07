Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Three arrested following chase in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people are facing potential charges following a car and foot chase in West Fargo. Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of 7th Ave. NE for a car that recently fled from another local agency.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead woman charged with DWI in incident involving car fire
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead woman has been charged with DWI involving a response to a car fire in the city. Moorhead Police tell WDAY Radio that officers got a call for a vehicle on fire in the 1800 block of 5th avenue south just before 7 p.m. Monday night.
Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. David Brian Donnell Jr., 30, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. On July 27, 2021, five...
valleynewslive.com
Car fire leads to DWI arrest in Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman was arrested Monday night after a car fire in the 1800 Block of 5th Ave. S. Jessica Neuleib was arrested for DWI. The Moorhead Police and Fire Dept. responded to a car fire where they found Neulieb outside a near-by home. The car was stuck in the snowbank and it was determined no one was in there after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the car is deemed a total loss.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating parking lot death
Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered near Red River High School. Officers were called out the the southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found dead, clarify location where body was found
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you since Sunday morning, Grand Forks Police have no identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities tell WDAY Radio the man, now identified as...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Daughter of William "Butch" McGee thanks Grand Forks community following his death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE FIND DECEASED PERSON AT RED RIVER HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT
On January 8, 2023, at about 9:36 a.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Dept. were dispatched to Red River High School in reference to a deceased person in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male deceased in the parking lot on the southeast side of the school. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Police Dept. was called out to investigate as well as the UAS team.
valleynewslive.com
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
kroxam.com
Francis D. Devos Jr. – Notice of Passing
Francis D. Devos Jr., 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023, at Essentia Hospital, Fargo, ND, after a brief illness. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
kroxam.com
TRI-COUNTY REGIONAL CORRECTIONS BOARD SELECTS SAPPHIRE HEALTH AS ITS ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD PROVIDER
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After calling the meeting to order, the board began the meeting with the election of new officers for 2023. The first position the board needed to fill was Chair of the Regional Corrections Center. Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell was the only one who received a nomination for the position and was elected unanimously. The next position was the Vice Chair of the Regional Corrections Center. Norman County Commissioner Steve Bommersbach was the only one to be nominated which the board approved unanimously. The last position was for the Secretary of the Regional Corrections Center. Ron Weiss was the only one to receive a nomination which the board approved unanimously.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
valleynewslive.com
FFD responds to a South Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Firefighters were called to the scene of a south Fargo house fire Saturday night. Crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Golden Valley Parkway just before 8 p.m. Stay with Valley News Live as we work to learn more details.
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
Body found in parking lot of Grand Forks school
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Grand Forks school. The Grand Forks Police Department says it was called to the Red River High School just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of a dead body in the parking lot. They found...
