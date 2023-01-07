The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After calling the meeting to order, the board began the meeting with the election of new officers for 2023. The first position the board needed to fill was Chair of the Regional Corrections Center. Polk County Commissioner Warren Strandell was the only one who received a nomination for the position and was elected unanimously. The next position was the Vice Chair of the Regional Corrections Center. Norman County Commissioner Steve Bommersbach was the only one to be nominated which the board approved unanimously. The last position was for the Secretary of the Regional Corrections Center. Ron Weiss was the only one to receive a nomination which the board approved unanimously.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO