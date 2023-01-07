ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Boys and Girls Sweep as Host to White Cloud

By Danielle King
 4 days ago
BIG RAPIDS – The Big Rapids boys and girls basketball teams took the win Friday night over White Cloud. The girls won big 54-9 while the boys came out on top in a closer matchup 73-64.

On the girls side, Big Rapids improved to an 8-0 record.

For the boys, this win was about redemption after the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in December. The win over the Indians set them at a 5-1 record.

Big Rapids girls play host to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. The boys also stay at home to play Remus Chippewa Hills Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

White Cloud girls remain on the road as their next game is at North Muskegon on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The boys will also remain on the road as they take on Mason County Central Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Related
MISportsNow

Elk Rapids Runs Past Manton to Improve to 6-1

MANTON – The Elk Rapids girls basketball team forced turnovers and got out in transition early and often in a 53-14 road win over Manton on Monday night. With the win, the Elks improve to 6-1 this season. Their only loss came against Glen Lake (5-0) on December 6. Elk Rapids will play at Kalkaska on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works

With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
