Big Rapids Boys and Girls Sweep as Host to White Cloud
BIG RAPIDS – The Big Rapids boys and girls basketball teams took the win Friday night over White Cloud. The girls won big 54-9 while the boys came out on top in a closer matchup 73-64.
On the girls side, Big Rapids improved to an 8-0 record.
For the boys, this win was about redemption after the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season in December. The win over the Indians set them at a 5-1 record.
Big Rapids girls play host to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. The boys also stay at home to play Remus Chippewa Hills Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
White Cloud girls remain on the road as their next game is at North Muskegon on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The boys will also remain on the road as they take on Mason County Central Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
