H.S. basketball: Here are your Friday night scores

The Marian girls basketball team may have five losses this season. The Knights though are back to No. 2 this week in our area high school girls basketball power rankings. Marian jumped back over Northridge this week, after the Raiders lost a pair of games last week. The Knights five losses have all come to Class 4A teams. Marian, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, improved to 14-5 overall and 8-1 in Northern Indiana Conference play with a 59-50 win over Adams Tuesday night.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO