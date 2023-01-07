ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tribune

H.S. basketball: Here are your Friday night scores

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5f4a_0k6UxZGW00

BOYS

Area

Bethany Christian 57, Argos 51

Concord 57, Goshen 41

Fairfield 51, Eastside 32

Hebron 53, South Central 30

Glenn 52, Triton 27

Lakeland Christian 58, Elkhart Christian 47

Lake Central 67, LaPorte 46

Westview 81, LaVille 62

Crown Point 64, Michigan City 53

Mishawaka 63, Plymouth 55

Warsaw 47, Northridge 41

Marquette Catholic 58, Trinity Greenlawn 21

NorthWodo 57, Wawasee 23

State

Benton Central 69, Twin Lakes 47

Bethany Christian 57, Argos 51

Bethesda Christian 59, Faith Christian 43

Bloomfield 59, Evansville Christian 56

Bloomington Lighthouse 80, Columbus Christian 41

Bloomington North 53, Bloomington South 50

Boonville 57, Princeton 33

Borden 69, New Washington 45

Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49

Castle 62, Evansville Memorial 51

Caston 42, Culver 39

Center Grove 43, Carmel 41

Central Noble 58, Garrett 36

Christel House Manual 73, Indpls Washington 50

Clay City 80, Washington Catholic 24

Concord 57, Goshen 41

Connersville 43, Greensburg 40

Corydon 74, Floyd Central 60

Covington 78, Riverton Parke 77

Cowan 57, Daleville 51

Crawford Co. 57, Springs Valley 54

Crown Point 64, Michigan City 53

Decatur Central 66, Martinsville 54

E. Central 45, Rushville 30

Eastern (Greentown) 70, Clinton Central 51

Evansville Bosse 76, Evansville Central 75, OT

Evansville Harrison 70, Evansville North 55

Evansville Reitz 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 44

Fairfield 51, Eastside 32

Franklin Co. 55, Union Co. 53

Fremont 76, Churubusco 59

Frontier 46, Pioneer 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48

Ft. Wayne North 81, Ft. Wayne Wayne 73

Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

Glenn 52, Triton 27

Greenfield 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46

Greenwood 35, Whiteland 32

Greenwood Christian 55, Speedway 53

Hanover Central 61, Hammond Noll 43

Hebron 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 30

Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 51

Heritage Hills 62, Gibson Southern 46

Homestead 44, Ft. Wayne South 41

Huntington North 50, E. Noble 48

Indpls Attucks 79, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53

Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 44

Indpls Lutheran 70, Trinity Lutheran 35

Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Indpls Park Tudor 61, Indpls Metro 44

Indpls Pike 71, Fishers 60

Indpls Ritter 77, Monrovia 41

Jeffersonville 67, New Albany 63

Jennings Co. 78, Brownstown 69

Kokomo 61, Logansport 47

Lafayette Catholic 64, McCutcheon 54

Lake Central 67, LaPorte 46

Lakeland Christian 58, Elkhart Christian 47

Lakewood Park 70, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33

Lawrence Central 66, Hamilton Southeastern 64

Lebanon 57, Frankfort 46

Loogootee 79, Vincennes Rivet 22

Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 54, Christian Academy 39

Madison-Grant 77, Blackford 56

Manchester 97, N. Miami 38

Michigan City Marquette 58, S. Bend Trinity 21

Mishawaka 63, Plymouth 55

Morgan Twp. 54, Boone Grove 28

Muncie Central 51, Lafayette Jeff 36

Munster 62, Kankakee Valley 46

N. Daviess 60, Eastern (Greene) 27

N. Decatur 58, Hauser 45

N. Harrison 52, Austin 40

N. Judson 70, Kouts 44

N. Vermillion 65, Attica 23

New Palestine 62, Delta 48

North Vigo 52, Columbus North 39

NorthWood 57, Wawasee 23

Northview 67, Greencastle 47

Northwestern 57, Hamilton Hts. 43

Oak Hill 53, Peru 48

Oldenburg 61, Madison Shawe 47

Orleans 43, Salem 37

Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 43

Paoli 68, Mitchell 37

Parke Heritage 50, S. Vermillion 42

Pike Central 57, Ev. Day 55

Portage 47, Valparaiso 38

Prairie Hts. 53, Angola 40

Providence 58, Clarksville 34

Richmond 60, New Castle 57, OT

River Forest 49, S. Newton 35

Rochester 48, Whitko 45

S. Central (Elizabeth) 46, Lanesville 42

S. Decatur 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 64

S. Spencer 61, Wood Memorial 37

Scottsburg 84, Madison 42

Seymour 45, Charlestown 36

Sheridan 63, Tri-Central 48

Silver Creek 71, Eastern (Pekin) 60

Simeon, Ill. 74, Indpls Cathedral 61

South Vigo 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Southport 51, Franklin Central 49

Southridge 62, Tecumseh 48

Southwood 67, Wabash 56

Sullivan 65, S. Putnam 61

Taylor 50, Rossville 48

Tippecanoe Valley 70, Northfield 32

Vincennes (South Knox— 45, Dubois 37

Vincennes 45, Jasper 43

W. Noble 77, Lakeland 49

W. Washington 48, Perry Central 41

Wapahani 52, Eastern Hancock 51

Warren Central 66, Lawrence North 51

Warsaw 47, Northridge 41

Washington 68, N. Knox 25

Western 61, W. Lafayette 54

Westfield 59, Yorktown 47

Westview 81, LaVille 62

Zionsville 48, Indpls Brebeuf 35

Hendricks County Tournament

Semifinal

Brownsburg 60, Avon 41

Plainfield 64, Tri-West 43

Madison County Tournament

Championship

Anderson 79, Lapel 60

Fifth Place

Pendleton Hts. 65, Elwood 23

Seventh Place

Alexandria 73, Anderson Prep Academy 63, 2OT

Third Place

Liberty Christian 49, Frankton 41

Shelby County Tournament

First Round

Triton Central 78, Morristown 54

Waldron 45, Southwestern (Shelby) 35

Sugar Creek Tournament

First Round

Crawfordsville 48, N. Montgomery 34

Southmont 48, Western Boone 40

Wayne County Tournament

First Round

Northeastern 63, Centerville 38

GIRLS

Area

Washington 95, Bremen 20

Elkhart 70, SB Riley 11

Fairfield 42, Eastside 25

Jimtown 50, SB Clay 29

Glenn at New Prairie, 7:30

Crown Point 74, Michigan City 30

Lake Central 66, Marian 45

State

Angola 67, Prairie Hts. 19

Brown Co. 55, Edgewood 41

Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 25

Central Noble 36, Garrett 17

Clinton Central 58, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Columbia City 47, Bellmont 46

Cowan 31, Daleville 28

Crown Point 74, Michigan City 30

DeKalb 71, New Haven 41

Decatur Central 48, Martinsville 29

Elkhart 70, S. Bend Riley 11

Fairfield 42, Eastside 25

Fremont 48, Churubusco 46

Ft. Wayne Concordia 57, Ft. Wayne Luers 42

Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne North 39

Greencastle 45, Northview 41

Hanover Central 55, Hammond Noll 48

Heritage 43, Adams Central 31

Highland 51, Hobart 28

Homestead 76, Ft. Wayne South 25

Huntington North 71, E. Noble 29

Indiana Deaf 51, Wes-Del 37

Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 41

Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Indpls Park Tudor 59, Indpls Herron 17

Indpls Scecina 57, Indpls Tech 36

Jay Co. 60, Bluffton 35

Jimtown 50, S. Bend Clay 29

Knox 51, Winamac 29

Lake Central 66, Mishawaka 45

Lake Central 66, Mishawaka Marian 45

Lakeland 57, W. Noble 48

Lebanon 51, Frankfort 14

Logansport 50, Kokomo 41

Madison Shawe 53, Oldenburg 38

Monrovia 62, Indpls Ritter 25

Muncie Central 66, Lafayette Jeff 58

Northwestern 39, Eastbrook 34

Norwell 87, Leo 31

Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 19

Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 45, Heritage Christian 33

Providence 61, Clarksville 27

Richmond 36, Marion 27

River Forest 47, Calumet 26

S. Adams 57, Southern Wells 42

S. Bend Washington 95, Bremen 20

Southridge 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 21

Sullivan 59, S. Putnam 27

W. Vigo 51, N. Putnam 44

Washington Twp. 61, Tri-Township 47

Whiteland 50, Greenwood 45, OT

Hendricks County Tournament

Semifinal

Brownsburg 64, Avon 42

Danville 63, Tri-West 22

Henry County Tournament

First Round

Blue River 59, Shenandoah 43

Tri 61, Knightstown 15

Randolph County Tournament

Semifinal

Union (Modoc) 38, Randolph Southern 31

Union City 38, Randolph Southern 31

Winchester 51, Monroe Central 37

Ripley County Tournament

Championship

Batesville 52, S. Ripley 35

Third Place=

Jac-Cen-Del 71, Milan 27

Rivertown Tournament

Championship

S. Dearborn 56, Lawrenceburg 38

Third Place

Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41

Wayne County Tournament=

First Round

Hagerstown 37, Cambridge City 33

MICHIGAN

Boys

Area

Buchanan 54, New Buffalo 36

Niles at Lakeshore, 7

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

Mishawaka Marian girls back to No. 2 in Tribune-area basketball power rankings

The Marian girls basketball team may have five losses this season. The Knights though are back to No. 2 this week in our area high school girls basketball power rankings. Marian jumped back over Northridge this week, after the Raiders lost a pair of games last week. The Knights five losses have all come to Class 4A teams. Marian, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, improved to 14-5 overall and 8-1 in Northern Indiana Conference play with a 59-50 win over Adams Tuesday night.
MISHAWAKA, IN
South Bend Tribune

H.S. girls basketball notebook: Bi-County Tourney meaningful to many

Bragging rights in the prestigious Bi-County Tournament are a big thing. Just ask some of the coaches involved in the annual event slated to tip off next week. The tournament begins January 17 with four first-round matchups. Semifinal games and consolation games are January 19 with the title game January 21 at LaVille High School.
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy