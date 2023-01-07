ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

PC Invitational roundup: Constant leads PCW, Loper hits dagger for Westmoore

By James D. Jackson, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wraB_0k6UxTyA00

The semifinals of the PC Invitational and the McGuinness Classic continued on Friday. Here's a quick recap.

Girls PC Invitational: Putnam City West: 71, Norman North: 35

Jayla Constant took a screen from Jazmin Adams on the left side of the 3-point line.

Without hesitation, the freshman point guard flashed to the middle of the lane and quickly laid up a left-handed windmill layup before the Norman North defense collapsed.

The flashy score was just one of the outstanding plays for the guard, who finished with 17 points to lead all scorers on Friday night.

“She was a floor general,” Putnam City coach Ja’Ron Jefferson said. “She got people in her spots, she took what was open, she reads the screens, read the defense. She didn’t rush and played at her pace. She dictated pretty much what we did on offense.”

Putnam West’s Caya Smith followed Constant with 15 points.

With the win, Putnam City West moves on to the Putnam City Invitational Championship to take on Edmond North, who is led by Laci Steele, an NC State commit. Steele scored 27 points in the quarterfinal and 31 in the semifinal game.

“I feel really good,” Jefferson said of how his team is playing heading into the matchup. “I’m excited we played them in the summer league in Mustang and they got us. I think they’ll be well prepared for tomorrow.”

Boys PC Invitational: Westmoore 62, Putnam City West 54

Evan Barber was just trying to find an open man.

In a close game, the Westmoore point guard broke down his defender with an in-and-out move and headed for the baseline. As he looked up he saw, Grant Loper open on the wing and flung a pass to him. Loper, without hesitation fired the shot in the air.

“I heard everyone saying ‘no’”, Loper said with a smile. “But I heard one ‘yes’ so I just let it fly.”

Loper shot fell through the cylinder all but putting the game out of reach as Westmoore took down Putnam City West.

Barber led Westmoore with 20 points followed by Garrett Loper with 11.

“To keep fighting when they’re doubling him,” Westmoore coach Todd Millwee said of Barber. “That’s pretty impressive.”

Tip ins : (Girls) Edmond North took down Classen SAS 56-46 behind Steele’s 31 points.

(Boys) Norman topped Lawton 52-49 with the help of a 21-point performance from Matthew Willenburg.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: PC Invitational roundup: Constant leads PCW, Loper hits dagger for Westmoore

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma Makes Notable Coaching Decision

Oklahoma football has officially added a staff member from a fellow Big 12 program.   On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of Texas Tech wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones. Jones will fill both of those roles at Oklahoma as well. A Texas native, Jones ...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Brock Martin on if Oklahoma State has a Cultural Problem: ‘No’

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have seen a total of 18 players enter the transfer portal this season. Many of the team’s leaders decided to look for greener pastures including seniors like Spencer Sanders, Thomas Harper, Kanion Williams, and Trace Ford. Brock Martin, former All-Big 12 defensive lineman for the...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Checking in with Oklahoma softball

NORMAN, Okla. — We are now just a month away from the two-straight defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners taking the field for the first time in Irvine, Calif., at the Mark Campbell Invitational. When they do, they’ll be taking their second crack at joining UCLA as the only program to capture three consecutive national titles.
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooner Magic Sends OU Past No. 11 Iowa State

NORMAN – The lead changed 10 times in the final 3:23 of regulation, but Skylar Vann's turnaround bucket over Ashley Joens pushed No. 17 Oklahoma over No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The win over the 11th-ranked Cyclones was the fifth top-25 variety of the...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Seminole man dead after being hit by truck on I-40

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Shawnee. OHP...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Rose State Offering New Degree Program

To help keep up with the demand for workers in science-based industries, Rose State College is now offering a new associates degree. Dean of Science and Engineering at Rose State College, Ryan Stoddard said they are the first community college in the state to offer an associate of science degree in data science and analytics.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy