PC Invitational roundup: Constant leads PCW, Loper hits dagger for Westmoore

The semifinals of the PC Invitational and the McGuinness Classic continued on Friday. Here's a quick recap.

Girls PC Invitational: Putnam City West: 71, Norman North: 35

Jayla Constant took a screen from Jazmin Adams on the left side of the 3-point line.

Without hesitation, the freshman point guard flashed to the middle of the lane and quickly laid up a left-handed windmill layup before the Norman North defense collapsed.

The flashy score was just one of the outstanding plays for the guard, who finished with 17 points to lead all scorers on Friday night.

“She was a floor general,” Putnam City coach Ja’Ron Jefferson said. “She got people in her spots, she took what was open, she reads the screens, read the defense. She didn’t rush and played at her pace. She dictated pretty much what we did on offense.”

Putnam West’s Caya Smith followed Constant with 15 points.

With the win, Putnam City West moves on to the Putnam City Invitational Championship to take on Edmond North, who is led by Laci Steele, an NC State commit. Steele scored 27 points in the quarterfinal and 31 in the semifinal game.

“I feel really good,” Jefferson said of how his team is playing heading into the matchup. “I’m excited we played them in the summer league in Mustang and they got us. I think they’ll be well prepared for tomorrow.”

Boys PC Invitational: Westmoore 62, Putnam City West 54

Evan Barber was just trying to find an open man.

In a close game, the Westmoore point guard broke down his defender with an in-and-out move and headed for the baseline. As he looked up he saw, Grant Loper open on the wing and flung a pass to him. Loper, without hesitation fired the shot in the air.

“I heard everyone saying ‘no’”, Loper said with a smile. “But I heard one ‘yes’ so I just let it fly.”

Loper shot fell through the cylinder all but putting the game out of reach as Westmoore took down Putnam City West.

Barber led Westmoore with 20 points followed by Garrett Loper with 11.

“To keep fighting when they’re doubling him,” Westmoore coach Todd Millwee said of Barber. “That’s pretty impressive.”

Tip ins : (Girls) Edmond North took down Classen SAS 56-46 behind Steele’s 31 points.

(Boys) Norman topped Lawton 52-49 with the help of a 21-point performance from Matthew Willenburg.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: PC Invitational roundup: Constant leads PCW, Loper hits dagger for Westmoore