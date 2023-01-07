ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 71, Appleton West 46

APPLETON - Seth Miron scored 18 points and 11 other Papermakers scored as they built a 13-point halftime advantage and pulled away from there.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Kimberly, which moved to 3-3 in the Fox Valley Association and 5-4 overall.

Appleton West was led by E.J. Holt with 12 points and Mikail Harmison with 10 as the Terrors fell to 1-6 in the FVA and 4-7 overall.

Kimberly 33 38 - 71

Appleton West 20 26 - 46

Kimberly: Vieth 7, Miron 18, Statz 5, M. Wildes 4, Meyers 9, N. Wildes 6, Asman 6, Dechant 3, Grabner 3, Dudek 4, Pendleton 4, Cockrell 2. 3-pt: Miron, Statz, Meyers, Grabner. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 14.

Appleton West: Harmison 10, Brown 7, Gowdy 7, Schueppert 3, Downs 4, Holt 12, Fassbender 3. 3-pt: Brown, Gowdy, Schueppert, Holt 2, Fassbender. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 9.

Neenah 81, Oshkosh North 67

NEENAH - The Rockets got a career night from Sam Coulthard in getting the Fox Valley Association victory over the Spartans.

Neenah (8-3 overall) stayed unbeaten in conference play (6-0) with the win.

Coulthard, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, scored 27 points and had eight 3-pointers in the victory. Cal Klesmit added 20 points, Brady Corso chipped in 16 and Elliot Swanson had 14 for Neenah.

Steven Clark had 32 points to pace Oshkosh North (7-5, 4-3). Xzavion Mitchell had 18 points for the Spartans.

Oshkosh North 19 48 - 67

Neenah 35 46 - 81

North: Clark 32, Strange 5, Giannopoulos 2, Ott 2, Fisher 6, Mitchell 18, Ware 2. 3-pt: Clark 3, Strange, Fisher, Mitchell 2. FT: 8-9. Fouls: 21.

Neenah: Schloman 2, Coulthard 27, Juckem 2, Klesmit 20, Corso 16, Swandon 14. 3-pt: Coulthard 8, Klesmit, Corso. FT: 21-29. Fouls: 13.

Hortonville 80, Appleton East 56

APPLETON - The Polar Bears led by 14 points at halftime and extended the lead in the second half for the FVA victory.

Camden Kuhnke led Hortonville with 20 points. Jack Coenen added 16 points.

Appleton East was led by Caleb Glaser with 23 points.

Hortonville 44 36 - 80

Appleton East 30 26 - 56

Hortonville: Mueller 10, Coenen 16, Sommer 5, Johnson 3, Maurer 11, Day 2, Joling 9, Kuhnke 20, Christnacht 4. 3-pt: Mueller 2, Coenen 2, Kuhnke 2, Sommer, Johnson, Joling. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 15.

Appleton East: Prestigiacomo 7, La Chapell 10, Golden 3, Glaser 23, Keil 9, Klitzke 4. 3-pt: Prestigiacomo, Golden. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 13.

Fond du Lac 59, Kaukauna 54

FOND DU LAC - The Cardinals held off the Ghosts with free throws down the stretch for the Fox Valley Association win.

Fond du Lac led by 16 points in the first half but Kaukauna was able to cut the deficit to two points in the second half.

Jamariea Dalton led Fond du Lac with 24 points, including 10-for-12 at the free throw line.

Kaukauna was led by Carson Van Dinter with 18 points and Jon O’Neill with 13.

Kaukauna 23 31 - 54

Fond du Lac 28 31 - 59

Kaukauna: Jensen 4, Awe 8, DePrez 4, O’Neill 13, Hall 2, Van Kauwenberg 5, Van Dinter 18. 3-pt: Awe 2, Van Kauwenberg, Van Dinter. FT: 10-18. Fouls: 20.

Fond du Lac: Schreiter 9, Blank 4, Zimmerman 6, Dalton 24, Barfknecht 3, Johnson 7, Braatz 6. 3-pt: Schreiter 2, Zimmerman 2, Dalton 2, Blank, Johnson, Braatz. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 18.

Wrightstown 74, Oconto Falls 67

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers evened their overall record at 5-5 and improved to 4-2 in the North Eastern Conference with the win over the Panthers.

Oconto Falls dropped to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

Wrightstown was led by Keegan Spees, who scored 24 points. Aiden Humphreys added 18.

Oconto Falls was led by Caden Birr with 26 points. Alex Haines and Braden Vandermoss added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Oconto Falls 36 31 - 67

Wrightstown 38 36 - 74

Oconto Falls: Haines 15, Vandermoss 14, Skarbon 1, Vorpahl 6, Birr 26, Hill 5. 3-pt: Haines, Vandermoss, Birr 7. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown: Leitzke 3, Hermann 7, Humphreys 18, Lewandowski 4, Cavanaugh 7, Cyra 5, Spees 24, Edinger 6. 3-pt: Leitzke, Hermann, Humphreys, Cavanaugh, Cyra, Spees 3. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 10.

Menasha 66, Green Bay West 41

GREEN BAY - The Bluejays led by 19 points at halftime in the Bay Conference win.

Charles White led Menasha with 17 points. Michel Nsana added 14 and Riley Yonker scored 13.

Green Bay West was led by Brandon Wilson with 15 points.

Menasha 29 37 - 66

Green Bay West 10 31 - 41

Menasha: White 17, Yonker 13, Makome 7, Lockridge 9, Nsana 14, Ludvigsen 6. 3-pt: White 2, Yonker, Makome, Ludvigsen. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 10.

Green Bay West: Hemery 5, Wilson 15, Jacobson 5, Padilla 2, Sandoval 2, Dudley 2, Connor 10. 3-pt: Hemery, Wilson 3, Jacobson, Connor 3. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 15.

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

BRILLION - Jeremy Lorenz poured in 15 points and Bennett Olson added 13 as the Lions pulled away in the second half for the Eastern Wisconsin Conference win.

The victory keeps Brillion unbeaten on the season.

The Jets were paced by Brett Simmer’s nine points.

Roncalli 13 16 - 29

Brillion 22 35 - 57

Roncalli: Gray 3, Yanda 3, Otte 4, Simmer 9, Kubsch 3, Cowley 1, Chalupny 6. 3-pt: Gray, Yanda, Simmer, Kubsch, Chalupny. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 17.

Brillion: Braun 7, Krepline 6, Gantz 2, Olson 13, Mathes 2, Geiger 12, Lorenz 15. 3-pt: Krepline 2, Olson 3. FT: 14-19. Fouls: 8.

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

HOWARDS GROVE - The Tigers built a nine-point lead at halftime and extended it in the second half for the Big East Conference win.

The Zephyrs were led by Michael Fairweather and Cole Uhlenbrauck with 15 points each.

Isaac Gozdziewski led Howards Grove with 21 points. Trent Grunewald added 20 points.

St. Mary Catholic 34 28 - 62

Howards Grove 43 35 - 78

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 7, Fairweather 15, Ripley 3, Brenn 1, Nackers 9, Uhlenbrauck 15, Mackenzie 7, Berg 3, Plutz 2. 3-pt: Griffith, Fairweather 3, Uhlenbrauck 3, Mackenzie, Berg. FT: 7-20.

Howards Grove: Grunewald 20, Specht 2, Lopez 5, Gozdziewski 21, Bryant Dortman 11, Schumacher 4, Roethel 9, Brock Dortman 6. 3-pt: Grunewald 4, Roethel. FT: 13-22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freedom 77, Marinette 32

MARINETTE - Sadie Jarmolowicz scored a game-high 18 points and Rylie Murphy chipped in 15 as the Irish cruised past the Marines in North Eastern Conference action.

Also powering Freedom were Kierstin Kriewaldt with 12 points and Gracie Martzahl with 11.

Chloe Seymour paced Marinette with nine points.

The Irish jumped out to a 25-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Freedom 42 35 - 77

Marinette 17 15 - 32

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 18, Martzahl 11, Bartels 6, Kriewaldt 12, Murphy 15, Dickrell 8, Lillge 2, Brown 3, Cropsey 2. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz 3, Brown. FT: 15-19. Fouls: 15.

Marinette: Kieffer 8, Anderson 5, Veriha 1, Torkko 2, Seymour 9, Hanson 2, Hansen 5. 3-pt: Kieffer 2, Hansen. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 15.

Waupun 56, Xavier 41

APPLETON - The Warriors bottled up the Hawks in the first half, holding them to 10 points en route to the win.

Kayl Petersen and Gracie Gopalan led Waupun with 21 and 14 points, respectively.

Carsyn Stempa had 13 points for Xavier.

Waupun 27 29 - 56

Xavier 10 31 - 41

Waupun: L. Aalsma 8, VandeStreek 8, Pearce 3, Harder 2, Gopalan 14, Petersen 21. 3-pt: VandeStreek, Gopalan 3, Petersen. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 16.

Xavier: Standish 8, Hafner 3, Krull 9, Martine 4, Tylinski 2, Wanty 2, Stempa 13. 3-pt: Standish, Krull, Stempa. FT: 10-21. Fouls: 17.

Brillion 50, Hilbert 18

BRILLION - The Lions got off to a fast start, building a 25-point halftime lead in their win over the Wolves.

Megan Schuman led Brillion with 12 points. Makenna Dietrich added 10.

Mariah O’Leary led Hilbert with 10 points.

Hilbert 4 14 - 18

Brillion 29 21 - 50

Hilbert: Polifka 5, O’Leary 10, Diedrich 3. 3-pt: None. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 12.

Brillion: Schuman 12, Schuh 5, Dietrich 10, Schwahn 5, Williams 2, Brooks 6, Hale 4, Schnell 4, Klug 2. 3-pt: Schuman 2, Schuh, Dietrich 2, Schwahn. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 16.

Luxemburg-Casco 63, Waupaca 51

WAUPACA - Erin Cherovsky and Brianna Bray each scored 16 points as the Spartans rallied past the Comets in North Eastern Conference play.

Waupaca came out of the gates strong and grabbed a 35-31 lead at intermission, but Luxemburg-Casco turned up the defensive pressure in the second half. The Spartans held the Comets to just 16 points the rest of the way.

Macie Studzinski led the Waupaca offense with a game-high 19 points, while Hailey Bechard added 13 and Rossalyn Wehmeyer 10.

Luxemburg-Casco 31 32 - 63

Waupaca 35 16 - 51

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 16, Bray 16, Mrotek 7, Treml 4, Paye 4, Wech 8, Deprez 2, Hanmann 6. 3-pt: Cherovsky 2, Bray 3, Mrotek. FT: 15-19. Fouls: 16.

Waupaca: Bechard 13, Nickel 2, Bodenheimer 3, Wehmeyer 10, Thobaben 4, Studzinski 19. 3-pt: Bechard 3. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 18.

BOYS HOCKEY

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 5, De Pere 4

DE PERE - John Kriz scored an even-strength goal at 21 seconds of overtime to lead the Rockets to the win over the Voyageurs.

Calvin Zinda and Cooper Zinda assisted on the game-winnning goal.

Mark Sutton and Kriz had two goals apiece for NHM. Luke Sutton also had a goal.

De Pere got its goals from Evan Ott, Eli Olson, Jake Weckwerth and Casey Coppo.

John Horneck had 20 saves for Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha. Keegan Handrick had 30 saves for De Pere.

Comments / 0

 

