Bethlehem, NY

WRGB

Senate Republicans lay out 'Rescue New York' agenda for legislature

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Republicans in the state Senate are spelling out their legislative priorities which they are dubbing the "Rescue New York" agenda. The minority conference says it wants a safer, stronger, more affordable and freer New York. Senators say they would accomplish that through criminal justice reform,...
NEW YORK STATE
suncommunitynews.com

Stec, Senate Republicans unveil Rescue N.Y. agenda

Say plan would make state safer, more affordable and more economically prosperous. ALBANY | On Jan. 9, Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) joined his Senate Republican colleagues in announcing the conference’s Rescue New York 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to prioritize public safety, affordability and economic development.
WKTV

2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced

ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Tedisco: Governor has agreed to meet with St. Clare's pensioners

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Another headline for the state of the state , at least as far as the Capital Region is concerned , coming not during the speech, but before it. Republican state Senator Jim Tedisco, telling CBS 6 he asked Gov. Kathy Hochul directly about St. Clare's pensioners.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New York Post

Lee Zeldin: Here’s REAL state of New York

Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Hochul offers bail reform rollback that changes little in State of the State speech

 Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a State of the State address — her first as New York’s elected governor — that offered little change to the controversial bail reform law passed by the legislative leaders seated behind her.   While talking tough Tuesday on the scourge of crime and shootings, her proposal would merely give judges a bit more discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. In addition, the governor glossed over the issue of recidivism, which the NYPD has repeatedly pointed to as a critical factor, with a small handful of repeat offenders responsible for major amounts of shoplifting arrests and other illegal activity. Under Hochul’s proposal,...
103.9 The Breeze

Feds: New York State Trooper Bet On The Wrong Team

Legal sports wagering in New York saw about $15 billion in bets placed during the course of its first year in 2022. Still tens of millions of dollars continue to be wagered illegally in the Empire State. Federal prosecutors near Rochester were hunting down members of an illegal sports book ring when they got an unwanted surprise. A New York State Trooper was involved and working for the wrong team.
ROCHESTER, NY
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nysenate.gov

Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda

ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
WRGB

John B. King takes reins as SUNY chancellor

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Monday marks a leadership change at New York state universities. John B. King has now taken over as SUNY’s chancellor. King previously served as secretary of education under former President Barack Obama - and was also the first African American, and first Puerto Rican, to serve as New York state's education commissioner from 2011-2015.
Q 105.7

Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties

For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses

Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

