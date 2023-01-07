Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO