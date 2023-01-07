Read full article on original website
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
WRGB
Senate Republicans lay out 'Rescue New York' agenda for legislature
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Republicans in the state Senate are spelling out their legislative priorities which they are dubbing the "Rescue New York" agenda. The minority conference says it wants a safer, stronger, more affordable and freer New York. Senators say they would accomplish that through criminal justice reform,...
suncommunitynews.com
Stec, Senate Republicans unveil Rescue N.Y. agenda
Say plan would make state safer, more affordable and more economically prosperous. ALBANY | On Jan. 9, Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) joined his Senate Republican colleagues in announcing the conference’s Rescue New York 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to prioritize public safety, affordability and economic development.
WKTV
2023 Rescue New York legislative agenda announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-Rome, and the New York State Senate Republican Conference announced Monday its 2023 “Rescue New York” legislative agenda. The agenda includes a range of policies targeting the decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business regulations, inflation...
WRGB
Tedisco: Governor has agreed to meet with St. Clare's pensioners
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Another headline for the state of the state , at least as far as the Capital Region is concerned , coming not during the speech, but before it. Republican state Senator Jim Tedisco, telling CBS 6 he asked Gov. Kathy Hochul directly about St. Clare's pensioners.
Legendary Author Stephen King Viciously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. King was talking about how long it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker Of...
Lee Zeldin: Here’s REAL state of New York
Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...
Hochul offers bail reform rollback that changes little in State of the State speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a State of the State address — her first as New York’s elected governor — that offered little change to the controversial bail reform law passed by the legislative leaders seated behind her. While talking tough Tuesday on the scourge of crime and shootings, her proposal would merely give judges a bit more discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. In addition, the governor glossed over the issue of recidivism, which the NYPD has repeatedly pointed to as a critical factor, with a small handful of repeat offenders responsible for major amounts of shoplifting arrests and other illegal activity. Under Hochul’s proposal,...
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
WRGB
Comptroller DiNapoli prioritizes transparency, accountability in inauguration speech
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Sunday, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had his local inauguration speech. He began the speech by thanking everyone who has helped him along his elections. DiNapoli has served 2 decades in the state assembly making him the second longest serving comptroller after being elected in...
Changing bail laws, rebuilding NY state police among Gov. Hochul’s public safety proposals
A New York State Trooper vehicle in downtown Buffalo. Hochul called public safety her top priority. [ more › ]
Feds: New York State Trooper Bet On The Wrong Team
Legal sports wagering in New York saw about $15 billion in bets placed during the course of its first year in 2022. Still tens of millions of dollars continue to be wagered illegally in the Empire State. Federal prosecutors near Rochester were hunting down members of an illegal sports book ring when they got an unwanted surprise. A New York State Trooper was involved and working for the wrong team.
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
nysenate.gov
Senator Borrello and Senate Republican Colleagues Unveil “Rescue New York” 2023 Legislative Agenda
ALBANY, NY — The New York State Senate Republican Conference today announced its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. The agenda includes a broad range of common-sense policies to reverse the alarming consequences of One-Party Rule, including a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, high taxes, business-crippling regulations, record inflation and increased costs of goods, and nation-leading population loss.
Amid nursing strike, NY labor unions have Gov. Kathy Hochul on the defensive
A nursing strike in New York City has Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) trying to strike a balance between labor unions and hospitals. The Democratic governor’s relationship with the labor movement is stressed by a nurses’ strike and chief judge selection. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul addresses potential changes to New York bail reform laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a room of New York elected officials at her State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is now calling the state’s controversial bail reform law into question. “The bail reform law as written leaves room for improvement, and as leaders, we...
WRGB
John B. King takes reins as SUNY chancellor
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Monday marks a leadership change at New York state universities. John B. King has now taken over as SUNY’s chancellor. King previously served as secretary of education under former President Barack Obama - and was also the first African American, and first Puerto Rican, to serve as New York state's education commissioner from 2011-2015.
Proven: New Yorkers Live Longer In These Two Upstate Counties
For centuries, man has looked for the Fountain of Youth. Drinking water from and bathing in this mythical spring is supposed to keep you young forever, even to the point of eternal life. Explorers have looked for the Fountain of Youth in the Bahamas, Florida, and Japan, but those waters might actually be in Upstate New York.
New York state trooper tipped off targets of illegal sports gambling probe, feds say
Rochester, N.Y. — A former state trooper has been charged in federal court with tipping off targets of an illegal sports gambling ring investigation while he was a police officer, prosecutors said Tuesday. Thomas J. Loewke, 51, was charged on Jan. 6 and faces up to 20 years in...
Lawmakers express outrage over NYC’s ‘revolving door’ shoplift crisis that’s killing local businesses
Lawmakers expressed outrage Monday over the shoplifting crisis that’s killing local businesses — including by calling for the return of 1990s-style law enforcement in the wake of complaints from nearly 4,000 grocers. “It’s utterly ridiculous that a small subset of career criminals make up 30% of shoplifting arrests in 2022,” said City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens), citing alarming statistics that the NYPD revealed last week that 327 career crooks were busted a total of about 6,600 times. “We can’t have this revolving door of criminality in our state — it’s time to dust off the successful tactics from the ’90s in New...
