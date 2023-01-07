ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

State police program for teens: Training the troopers of tomorrow

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Z68M_0k6Uwe3A00

Fifteen teenagers from Westmoreland and Fayette counties spent 15 weeks in a state police training program last year getting a taste of what life would be like if they opt for a career in law enforcement.

They were cautioned that they would work long hours for low pay, likely face danger, enforce laws they may not like and protect people who may not like them.

One of those teens who graduated this week from the Pennsylvania State Police Hill Impact Program, Maggie Shero, 18, of Export, said is considering becoming a state police trooper. She is planning to attend Saint Vincent College in Unity.

“I want to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Maggie Shero said of her father, Cpl. David Shero, a veteran trooper based at the Kiski Valley station , who gave his daughter the diploma she earned. The event was at St. Joseph’s Chapel at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.

The teenagers became the first group of graduates from the Hill Impact Program that was conducted in Western Pennsylvania, according to one of the instructors, Trooper Abby Blazavich.

The free program gave the teens an understanding of what it takes to be a state trooper. They learned about various elements of job, such as the Pennsylvania crimes code, vehicle code, rules of criminal procedure, cold case investigations, traffic stops and field sobriety tests, said Cpl. Marc Ziegler, another program instructor.

It also included physical fitness and paramilitary discipline, which was on full display as the teens filed into the chapel in formation and marched crisply to receive their diplomas.

“Our goal was to enlighten them on all facets of law enforcement, not just the state police,” Ziegler said.

As the weeks passed by, “their passion and interest in law enforcement became clearer,” and their ability to perform the physical fitness requirements became easier, Blazavich said.

It took dedication for the teens to relinquish their free time, Blazavich said, to participate in the program once a week for 2½ hours and devote four Saturdays for four hours.

Ziegler did not sugarcoat the dangers involved. That was no more evident this week than with the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was fatally shot Monday during a manhunt.

Police are, Ziegler said, “people who run to help when there is the sound of gunfire, not run the other way.”

After the 45-minute ceremony, Tucker Wilson of Connellsville, said he would like to follow in the footsteps of his father, Trooper Wesley Wilson, stationed at the Greensburg station.

“My dad inspired me to be a police officer,” Wilson said. “I want to be a state police trooper to help others.”

Jessica Ghion of Sutersville, a Yough High School junior, said she also wants to be a state police trooper.

“I liked coming to the program. It got me inspired to be a trooper,” Ghion said.

Ghion is junior fighter in the Sutersville Volunteer Fire Department, where her father, Mark, is the fire chief. He said he didn’t push her to join the program.

Caitlyn Hudy, 18, of Mt. Pleasant said she has a “strong interest” in becoming a police officer. Hudy said the program taught her the importance of teamwork in law enforcement.

Ghion said it was good to see so many of the class are girls. Eleven of the 15 graduates are girls.

That gender imbalance surprised Blazavich, who is a state police recruiter.

The classes typically at the state police training academy have only about 20% women, Blazavich said.

“This is wonderful,” Blazavich said of the number of young women who showed an interest in a law enforcement career.

“I’m essentially bringing in our future recruits,” Blazavich said.

Comments / 1

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Work day extended for Westmoreland's Park Police leaders; department raises cash for 2nd dog

Top administrators with Westmoreland County’s Park Police will begin working longer days this year. The county’s salary board Monday approved extensions of the work day by an additional 30 minutes this year and another half-hour in 2024 for Park Police Chief Henry Fontana, the department’s two captains, one lieutenant and an office manager.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Alexandria man to serve probation for scuffle with Jeannette police

A New Alexandria man who claimed he was a victim of excessive force during an incident last year with Jeannette police was ordered Monday to serve one year on probation. David Vucish, 50, was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and other offenses in connection with an incident May 11 in Jeannette as police attempted to tow his mother’s sports utility vehicle from an accident scene on Lowery Street.
JEANNETTE, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
INDIANA, PA
Tribune-Review

Judge rejects Mt. Pleasant man's request to dismiss assault counts

A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday that charges against a Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting two police officers last year can proceed to trial. Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said evidence presented during a preliminary hearing support allegations that Joe Paul Biller, 37, attacked and threatened officers as they came to his home to arrest him on an outstanding mental health warrant last Feb. 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WDTV

Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy