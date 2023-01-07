Read full article on original website
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Cold shooting sinks Liberty men at EKU, 62-59
Eastern Kentucky snapped Liberty’s six-game winning streak, holding on for a 62-59 victory over the Flames at Baptist Health Arena on Sunday afternoon. Liberty (12-5, 3-1 ASUN) suffers its first loss in ASUN play and its first setback since falling at Oral Roberts, Dec. 12. Meanwhile, the Colonels (10-7) pick up their 10th win of the year and improve to 3-1 in league play.
WSET
House fire at intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
WSET
460 crash in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
WSET
Getting the Glow by Gracie at Beauty Ritual
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — With the winter season here we would like to look our best with a tan that looks like you have been on vacation. You can get that ideal look with Glow by Gracie at Beauty Ritual in downtown Lynchburg. If you go to Beauty Ritual and purchase, you can get $10 off if you mention LHOV!
WSET
Former JMU football player dies after head-on crash in Hanover
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former football player with James Madison University is dead following a crash in Hanover over the weekend. According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road for a two-vehicle head-on crash.
WSET
Blue Ridge Animal League brings low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in Lynchburg where your pets can get the care they need. Blue Ridge Animal League, a new 501c3 organization opened on Monday at 300 Oakley Avenue. Executive Director Kari Marshall said it was founded to provide low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg...
WSET
MLK Jr. Community Breakfast at Red Hill
BROOKNEAL, Va (WSET) — Patrick Henry's Red Hill is hosting a community breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 16th. There will be a number of speakers and food there for all to enjoy free of cost! Kaci got to speak with the Director of Community Engagement and Programming to see what will be taking place at the breakfast and more to come at Red Hill.
WSET
Danville Community College launching cybersecurity program
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College is launching a brand new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers. The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning 50% of the course will be online while 50% will be hands-on, in-person training and...
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSET
First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
WSET
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Danville school bus: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pedestrian was hit by a school bus in Danville on Tuesday afternoon, Danville Police said. At 2:53 p.m., DPD responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been hit by school bus number 31. They say...
WSET
New thrift store, Mission Thrift, to hold grand opening on Bedford Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hey Lynchburg, want to go thrift shopping?. Mission Thrift, a new store, is opening in the Hill City and they are hosting a grand opening on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 2303 Bedford Avenue location. The grand...
WSET
COVID-19 activity grows in Roanoke as new Omicron variant spreads across the US
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — COVID-19 case numbers are increasing in the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District, officials say. According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the cumulative case count as of Tuesday is 79,765 cases, up 793 in the past week. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 activity continues to increase with respect to...
WSET
Student art to go on display through January at Piedmont Arts' Foster Gallery
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Are you ready to appreciate some student art in Martinsville?. An exhibit of art from Magna Vista High School and Carlisle's Upper School students will be on display through the end of January at Piedmont Arts’ Foster Gallery. Students whose work is in the...
WSET
90-year-old man dead, woman charged following crash on Route 11 in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 90-year-old man is dead following a crash in Pulaski County on Monday afternoon. At 3:34 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 close to a half-mile north of Route 766. They said a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was driving...
WSET
City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. According to the agenda for the session, the topic was only supposed to be discussed...
WSET
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1B ahead of next drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on climbing following weeks of winless drawings. According to Virginia Lottery, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion. The estimated cash value is $568.7 million. The current jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the fifth-largest of any lottery...
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
WSET
Martinsville City Council votes to end reversion process 5 years after filing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has decided to remain a city and not revert to town status. In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, Martinsville City Council decided to end all proceedings toward reverting a town within the county. Resolution to End Reversion by Caitlyn Frolo. On...
WSET
Washington & Lee to hold week of MLK celebrations, including visit from Ben Crump
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A week of lectures and events celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will start next week. All the events are free and open to the public. The events are sponsored by The Class of 1994, Office of Inclusion and Engagement, Office...
