Roanoke, VA

WSET

Cold shooting sinks Liberty men at EKU, 62-59

Eastern Kentucky snapped Liberty’s six-game winning streak, holding on for a 62-59 victory over the Flames at Baptist Health Arena on Sunday afternoon. Liberty (12-5, 3-1 ASUN) suffers its first loss in ASUN play and its first setback since falling at Oral Roberts, Dec. 12. Meanwhile, the Colonels (10-7) pick up their 10th win of the year and improve to 3-1 in league play.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

460 crash in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Getting the Glow by Gracie at Beauty Ritual

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — With the winter season here we would like to look our best with a tan that looks like you have been on vacation. You can get that ideal look with Glow by Gracie at Beauty Ritual in downtown Lynchburg. If you go to Beauty Ritual and purchase, you can get $10 off if you mention LHOV!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Former JMU football player dies after head-on crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former football player with James Madison University is dead following a crash in Hanover over the weekend. According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, at approximately 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road for a two-vehicle head-on crash.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WSET

MLK Jr. Community Breakfast at Red Hill

BROOKNEAL, Va (WSET) — Patrick Henry's Red Hill is hosting a community breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 16th. There will be a number of speakers and food there for all to enjoy free of cost! Kaci got to speak with the Director of Community Engagement and Programming to see what will be taking place at the breakfast and more to come at Red Hill.
BROOKNEAL, VA
WSET

Danville Community College launching cybersecurity program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College is launching a brand new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers. The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning 50% of the course will be online while 50% will be hands-on, in-person training and...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSET

First bald eagle in Southwest Va. to have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On December 8 the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center received a bald eagle that had been found dead in Carvins Cove. The SVWC veterinarian and staff started an investigation into how it died. After X-rays, no fractures or signs of trauma that would suggest it had been shot were discovered. The organs appeared normal--ruling out high lead toxicity. There was nothing SVWC could identify as the cause of death.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

City Council votes to make Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg is now a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Lynchburg's new City Council voted Tuesday evening in favor during their work session. The final vote was 5 to 2. According to the agenda for the session, the topic was only supposed to be discussed...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1B ahead of next drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Mega Millions jackpot keeps on climbing following weeks of winless drawings. According to Virginia Lottery, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is $1.1 billion. The estimated cash value is $568.7 million. The current jackpot is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the fifth-largest of any lottery...
VIRGINIA STATE

