Rochester, IL

channel1450.com

Pretzels Advance in County Tourney After Tight One With Hawks

New Berlin came away with the 46-37 victory over Riverton in the first game of Tuesday’s portion of the Sangamon County tournament, but it wasn’t easy. the Hawks made it a six point game with 1:35 left, but the Pretzels powered through to advance to Wednesday’s semi-final.
NEW BERLIN, IL
channel1450.com

Auburn Moves Into County Semifinal with Win Over Calvary

The last time Auburn and Calvary played the Saints picked up the 85-80 victory. In their meeting on Tuesday with a place in the county semifinal on the line it was the Trojans who got the 51-48 win. Jackson Kern led Auburn with 12 points. Auburn will play New Berlin Wednesday night at 6:30pm.
AUBURN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield native to appear on Jeopardy this Wednesday

(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut will be competing on the classic game show this Wednesday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut said the following via email,. "I’ve gotten tons of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: January 2-7

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Zack Hawkinson (Sacred Heart Griffin...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
MOUNT ZION, IL
channel1450.com

State-Ranked Bluejays Fend Off Trojan Upset Bid

PORTA/AC Central traveled to Maroa on Monday night to take on the trojans in conference action with their undefeated season still in tact, but it didn’t look like it would stay that way. Maroa held a lead from just over four minutes to go in the first quarter until just over four minutes to go in the final quarter. Jayce Privia got a layup to go to give the Bluejays the lead which they held onto for the 49-41 win.
MAROA, IL
WAND TV

North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Channel1450 is Hiring A Full Time Sports Reporter

Neuhoff Media Springfield and Channel1450.com is looking for our next full-time sports reporter in Springfield, Illinois. We need someone who will work successfully with our Sports Director and other employees covering high school and college sports in central Illinois. Neuhoff Media owns radio stations across four markets in Illinois and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ktvo.com

Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
WAND TV

Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive

Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

