Lakefield Standard
Gymnasts edged by New Ulm
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team lost a tight dual at New Ulm Tuesday night. JCC scored 125.55 to finish just behind New Ulm’s 125.8. It’s the second dual the Huskies have lost that has been decided by less than half of a point this season. Payten Benda...
Lakefield Standard
JCC girls pull away from Rebels
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team outscored Murray County Central 45-19 in the second half to beat the Rebels 76-41 Tuesday night. The win moves the Huskies to 6-3 on the season. JCC led 31-22 at the half and started to pull away early in the second half....
Lakefield Standard
Syd Malchow, 65
A Celebration of Life Service for Syd Malchow, age 65, of Lakefield, will be held Thursday, January 12th at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church in rural Lakefield, with Pastor Dale Hedstrom officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lakefield. A time of visitation and...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
kiwaradio.com
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
Lakefield Standard
Joan Marie Nelson, 73
Joan was born June 21, 1949, to Dolores (Becker) and Roland Seydel. After graduating from Heron Lake High School, Joan moved to the Twin Cities area. In 1970, Joan married Wayne Kolander. They were blessed with two children, Melissa and Mark. In 1976, Joan and Wayne moved back to Lakefield, MN. Then in 1979, they traded houses with Doris and Willard to take over the family farm near Okabena, where she enjoyed tending her large garden and working at a local clothing store.
algonaradio.com
Medical Episode Leads to Two Vehicle Crash Near Algona
–Three people had to be transported by EMS personnel following a 2-vehicle accident near Algona last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Steven Howard Arndorfer of Clear Lake was eastbound on HWY 18 in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup, about 3 miles east of Algona around 2:45 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd. Arndorfer’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Edge, driven by 35-year-old Alicia Weaver from Erie, Pennsylvania.
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Board Proceedings – December 20
This document constitutes a summary of the proceedings of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 meeting. The full text of these proceedings is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the County Administrator, Jackson County Courthouse, 405 Fifth Street, in the City of Jackson, Minnesota.
Lakefield Standard
Last month colder, snowier than normal
Last month was colder and much snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics recorded and maintained by Jackson-based Federated Rural Election, average high temperature for Jackson ...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
Lakefield Standard
Sharon Voss, 87
Sharon Voss, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Lakefield. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Pastor Phil Beukema will be officiating the funeral service. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lakefield.
nwestiowa.com
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Lakefield Standard
License dispute turns heated
A dispute over an easement and a liquor license got heated during Monday evening’s meeting of the Lakefield City Council. What began as a quiet plea by an attorney to the council quickly escalated ...
