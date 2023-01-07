Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
JCC girls pull away from Rebels
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team outscored Murray County Central 45-19 in the second half to beat the Rebels 76-41 Tuesday night. The win moves the Huskies to 6-3 on the season. JCC led 31-22 at the half and started to pull away early in the second half....
Lakefield Standard
Gymnasts edged by New Ulm
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team lost a tight dual at New Ulm Tuesday night. JCC scored 125.55 to finish just behind New Ulm’s 125.8. It’s the second dual the Huskies have lost that has been decided by less than half of a point this season. Payten Benda...
Lakefield Standard
Joan Marie Nelson, 73
Joan was born June 21, 1949, to Dolores (Becker) and Roland Seydel. After graduating from Heron Lake High School, Joan moved to the Twin Cities area. In 1970, Joan married Wayne Kolander. They were blessed with two children, Melissa and Mark. In 1976, Joan and Wayne moved back to Lakefield, MN. Then in 1979, they traded houses with Doris and Willard to take over the family farm near Okabena, where she enjoyed tending her large garden and working at a local clothing store.
Lakefield Standard
Syd Malchow, 65
A Celebration of Life Service for Syd Malchow, age 65, of Lakefield, will be held Thursday, January 12th at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church in rural Lakefield, with Pastor Dale Hedstrom officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lakefield. A time of visitation and...
Lakefield Standard
New year, new council
The Lakefield City Council has a new look in the new year. Stephen Condon was sworn in as Lakefield mayor Monday evening, replacing Doug Busch. Heather Hussong-Reasoner was also sworn ...
Comments / 0