Joan was born June 21, 1949, to Dolores (Becker) and Roland Seydel. After graduating from Heron Lake High School, Joan moved to the Twin Cities area. In 1970, Joan married Wayne Kolander. They were blessed with two children, Melissa and Mark. In 1976, Joan and Wayne moved back to Lakefield, MN. Then in 1979, they traded houses with Doris and Willard to take over the family farm near Okabena, where she enjoyed tending her large garden and working at a local clothing store.

HERON LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO