JCC girls pull away from Rebels
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team outscored Murray County Central 45-19 in the second half to beat the Rebels 76-41 Tuesday night. The win moves the Huskies to 6-3 on the season. JCC led 31-22 at the half and started to pull away early in the second half....
Gymnasts edged by New Ulm
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team lost a tight dual at New Ulm Tuesday night. JCC scored 125.55 to finish just behind New Ulm’s 125.8. It’s the second dual the Huskies have lost that has been decided by less than half of a point this season. Payten Benda...
Board holds line on pay
There will be no pay raise for the Jackson County Central Board of Education in 2023. Board members on Monday voted to keep their compensation for 2023 the same as it was last year — and the seven ...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Syd Malchow, 65
A Celebration of Life Service for Syd Malchow, age 65, of Lakefield, will be held Thursday, January 12th at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church in rural Lakefield, with Pastor Dale Hedstrom officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lakefield. A time of visitation and...
Joan Marie Nelson, 73
Joan was born June 21, 1949, to Dolores (Becker) and Roland Seydel. After graduating from Heron Lake High School, Joan moved to the Twin Cities area. In 1970, Joan married Wayne Kolander. They were blessed with two children, Melissa and Mark. In 1976, Joan and Wayne moved back to Lakefield, MN. Then in 1979, they traded houses with Doris and Willard to take over the family farm near Okabena, where she enjoyed tending her large garden and working at a local clothing store.
Woman Killed, Two Injured in Rural Western Minnesota Crash
Montevideo, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash in rural western Minnesota claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and injured two other people Saturday morning. The State Patrol incident report says Hailey Berghuis of Clara City, MN died after the minivan she was driving collided with an SUV on Hwy. 7 at an intersection in Chippewa County shortly before 10 a.m. She was taken to a funeral home following the crash.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Sharon Voss, 87
Sharon Voss, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Lakefield. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lakefield. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Pastor Phil Beukema will be officiating the funeral service. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lakefield.
Last month colder, snowier than normal
Last month was colder and much snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics recorded and maintained by Jackson-based Federated Rural Election, average high temperature for Jackson ...
knuj.net
ONE HURT IN NEW ULM HOUSE FIRE
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 5:30 pm to 1111 South Franklin. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen although a cause has not been determined. A woman was inside the home but a neighbor was able to assist her out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The fire was under control in about a half hour. Fire Chief Paul Macho said there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. No one else was hurt. More details will be released when they become available.
Annual count documents healthy, diverse avian population
Despite some wicked wintry weather, the 2022 Jackson County Christmas Bird Count documented a healthy population of birds in the county and a healthy variety of population. Volunteer counters talli...
Jackson County Board Proceedings – December 20
This document constitutes a summary of the proceedings of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 meeting. The full text of these proceedings is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the County Administrator, Jackson County Courthouse, 405 Fifth Street, in the City of Jackson, Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
License dispute turns heated
A dispute over an easement and a liquor license got heated during Monday evening’s meeting of the Lakefield City Council. What began as a quiet plea by an attorney to the council quickly escalated ...
New year, new council
The Lakefield City Council has a new look in the new year. Stephen Condon was sworn in as Lakefield mayor Monday evening, replacing Doug Busch. Heather Hussong-Reasoner was also sworn ...
