Boys basketball: Big Ben comes up big in Carlson's first win

NEW BOSTON – They call him Big Ben.

It’s a natural nickname for Ben Przytula due to his large stature and link to a famous clock in London.

But Friday night the “Big” seemed to refer to the impact his baskets had on Gibraltar Carlson’s 38-35 win over New Boston Huron Friday night.

“His points came at critical points in their run,” said Huron coach Ted Tackett.

Przytula scored 7 of his 9 points in the second half as Carlson rallied from an 11-point deficit to record its first win of the season.

“It was frustrating,” Tackett said. “We were up 20-13 at the half and went up by 11 in the second half. They amped up their press full court and we only scored 2 points in the fourth quarter.”

Przytula and Roy Braddy scored 9 points each to lead the 1-8 Marauders.

Huron’s Sammy Farrugia led all scorers with 10.

“Our defense is where we want it to be,” Tackett said. “We’re 2-3 now and all three of our losses have been one-possession games.”

Carlson 6 7 12 13 – 38 Huron 12 8 13 2 – 35

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: MacBride 3 0-0 6, Kemokai 1 0-0 2, Braddy 3 (1) 2-2 9, Davis 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jones 2 (2) 0-0 6, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Przytula 4 1-2 9. Totals 15 (3) 5-8 38.

NEW BOSTON HURON: Farrugia 4 (1) 1-2 10, Kantola 2 4-4 8, Martin 3 3-9 9, Grant 1 0-2 2, Woolery 2 0-0 4, Buettner 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 (1) 8-17 35,

Bedford 67, Blissfield 32

TEMPERANCE – Bedford took care of business early.

The Mules led 17-4 after one quarter, 39-15 at halftime, and 58-26 after three periods.

"I am proud of our effort and execution tonight," Bedford coach Jordan Bollin said. "(Andrew) Hollinger and (Simon) Eighmey anchored our attack tonight owning the paint. Good floor games from (Carsen) Behnke, (Griffin) Wolf, and (Leo) Wagenhauser helped greatly."

Hollinger poured in 27 points to lead the 6-1 Mules.

Bedford 17 22 19 9 – 67 Blissfield 4 11 11 6 – 32

BEDFORD: Huss 1 2-2 4, Eighmey 4 1-2 9, Elder 1 (1) 0-0 3, Beharke 1 (1) 0-0 3, Campbell 2 (2) 4-6 8, Hollinger 10 7-9 27, Wagenhauser 2 (1) 1-2 6, Hakki 0 0-1 0, Wolf 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ryan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 (6) 15-22 67.

BLISSFIELD: Meyer 1 0-0 2, Stines 2(1) 0-0 5, Case 4 (2) 0-0 10, Ganun 0 1-2 1, Schnoor 4 4-6 12, Strahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 1 2(3) 5-8 32.

Saline 69, Flat Rock 61

FLAT ROCK – Saline drained 10 3-pointers to come out on top of a shootout.

The Hornets bolted out to an early 11-3 lead and were up 35-24 at halftime and 50-38 after three periods. Flat Rock crawled to within 4 points in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback.

Graham Junge led the 6-2 Rams with 18 points. Tim Murphy had a strong effort with 14 points and 7 rebounds and Rocco Breslin added 12 points.

Saline won the junior varsity game 56-47.

Saline 16 19 15 19 – 69 Flat Rock 12 12 14 23 – 61

SALINE: Mesman 9 (3) 3-4 23, Fidh 5 3-4 17, Rogers 4 (1) 5-7 14, Fairman 0 1-2 1, Sanderson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Leventhal 1 2-3 5. Totals 23 (10) 12-17 69.

FLAT ROCK: Lannon 1 0-0 2, Nemeth 3 1-3 7, Godfrey 2 (2) 2-2 8, Murphy 6 2-2 14, Junge 5 (1) 7-9 18, Breslin 3 6-13 12. Totals 20 (3) 18-29 61.

State Line 56, Lakecrest 48

TEMPERANCE – State Line Christian trailed 27-24 at halftime but turned up the defensive pressure after the intermission to dominate the third quarter 16-8.

“Our defense showed glimpses of what it was before Christmas break,” State Line coach Nathan Nash said.

Eli Dyer had a great all-around effort with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists. Cooper Worley and Zac Marshall added 11 points apiece for the 9-3 Patriots.

State Line 15 9 16 16 – 56 Lakecrest 16 11 8 13 – 48

STATE LINE CHRISTIAN: C. Worley 4 (2) 1-2 11, Reddick 3 0-0 6, E. Dyer 10 (1) 5-10 26, Marshall 3 (1) 4-7 11, Rains 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 (4) 10-15 56.

WATERFORD LAKECREST: Peck 7 3-4 17, Dalton 5 9-11 19, Dusseault 2 0-1 4, Perez 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4, Smzzczak 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-16 48.

