Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
doniphanherald.com
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
foodsafetynews.com
Heartland study finds spices second only to paint for the lead poisoning of children
Over the past weekend, a heartland newspaper shared with its readers the stunning conclusion of its local health department. What was disclosed was that contaminated spices were determined to be the second largest cause of lead poisoning in children in 2021 in Nebraska’s most populous county. The Douglas County...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska
UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
3 News Now
3 News Now Latest Update | January 10 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
WOWT
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
doniphanherald.com
Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history
OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
WOWT
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
Comments / 0