Omaha, NE

WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska

UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

3 News Now Latest Update | January 10 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case

LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […] The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history

OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too. Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?. It was home for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
BELLEVUE, NE

