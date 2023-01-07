ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Patrick Kane Injury Update and Lukas Reichel Is Starting to Pop

Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Not Contemplating Shutting Himself Down for Season, as of Now

Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Gives Update on Right Quad Injury

BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
Confident Bulls Charge Into Matchup With Wizards

Confident Bulls charge into matchup with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A tough road loss isn't about to discourage the Chicago Bulls, who appear to be on the upswing at the season's midway point. And they will look to return to the win column when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
