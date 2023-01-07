Injured Kane not contemplating shutting himself down, as of now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Kane has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after he took a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov late in the third period during a 5-2 loss on New Year's Day. He was seen wincing on the bench, although he played his final shift of the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO