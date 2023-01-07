Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 09:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northern Shasta County including the Shasta Lake area, West Slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, and Western Plumas County including Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 10:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 174.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CST Wednesday was 174.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 174.1 feet. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 173.9 feet on 12/31/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 09:21:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Jackson and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 10.7 feet for several days. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.7 Wed 8 AM 10.7 10.7 10.7 **STEADY**
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...All of Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely tonight through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Until at least 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build further along east facing reefs on Friday. The High Surf Advisory may be extended to east facing reefs.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 09:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 09:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Wednesday was 24.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.8 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.8 Wed 8 am CST 24.8 24.8 24.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Washington and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 10:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Wednesday, the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 09:23:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Calhoun and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 80.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 77.1 feet by Monday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 80.0 Wed 8 AM 78.2 77.4 77.1 Falling
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:31:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog may produce slick spots on area roads.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beaver WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds near 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Armstrong, Carson, Donley, Gray, Hutchinson, Ochiltree, and Roberts Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds near 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The western half of the Texas Panhandle and the western two thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 10:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 162.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM CST Wednesday was 162.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 160.6 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Washington and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From late Friday night to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0