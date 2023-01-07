Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Republicans Are Mad Cori Bush Called Byron Donalds A Black GOP ‘Prop,’ But Where Is The Lie?
Republicans are mad at Rep. Cori Bush for calling Rep. Byron Donalds a "prop" after he received House speaker votes. The post Republicans Are Mad Cori Bush Called Byron Donalds A Black GOP ‘Prop,’ But Where Is The Lie? appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As 'Prop'
"I want him to understand: they're only using you," the Missouri Democrat told HuffPost of her ultraconservative colleague Rep. Byron Donalds.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
AOC says chaos in the GOP House shows that the Squad is pretty reasonable in comparison
A group of hard-right Republican representatives is refusing to vote for the party's House speaker candidate Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress
Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
North Carolina lawmaker calls Cori Bush racist for saying Black Republican used as a ‘prop’
“He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic,” Bush wrote on Twitter.
Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
msn.com
Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered
Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
Dems celebrate largest Black Congressional Caucus ever while excluding GOP Rep.-elect Byron Donalds
Democrats are celebrating the largest Congressional Black Caucus in the nation's history but are excluding GOP speaker nominee Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, R-Fla., from the group.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Trump supporters celebrate after Gaetz nominates former president for House speaker: 'Fantastic'
Some on Twitter praised Matt Gaetz's decision to nominate former President Trump for House speaker Thursday. Kevin McCarthy has now failed in 11 votes to become speaker.
