ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans

My Nancy Pelosi shirt reads — “Miss Me Now?” The former Speaker worked with a majority just as narrow as the one now in the hands of the Republicans. Like the Republicans, she had a high-energy group of rebels ready to challenge her — though her lefties were a more diverse bunch than the white…
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy