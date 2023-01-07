ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Source on sale of Nats said “no sale” is current status!

Tomorrow marks the ninth month since the Lerners officially announced they would explore a sale of the Washington Nationals on April 11, 2022. The Lerner family and sports team investor, Ted Leonsis, were getting closer to an agreement on the sale of the Nats, earlier in November, but as we reported at the end of November, it appeared they just could not get close enough — and were off by too many zeros to make it work.
Brenner Cox offers more to the Nationals than you know

Heading into year three of a rebuild, the Washington Nationals need to capitalize on their draft picks now more than ever. The team’s poor performance during the 2021 season granted them the opportunity to select 5th in the 2022 draft, the highest since taking Anthony Rendon 6th in 2011. With that, the Nationals drafted Elijah Green. The athletic, powerful high school outfielder was the No. 3 ranked prospect in his draft class and was recently featured in MLB Pipeline’s “Best Draft Prospects of the Past Decade”.
Elian Soto turns 17 today, and in 5 days should be officially signed with the Nats!

As Elian Soto celebrated his 17th birthday with family and friends today, the younger brother of Juan Soto should be following in his older brother’s footsteps and signing with the Washington Nationals as an IFA (international free agent) in five days. We certainly got to see a lot of the younger Soto for years when he was seen at Nationals Park and Home Run Derbys, and the World Series. Today, Elian is taller than Juan, and the Nats hope he is taller in his stats too. Can lightening strike twice?
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
