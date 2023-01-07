The Cedar Bluff Town Council met in regular session Monday night. Approximately 5 weeks ago, a car ran into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The fire truck damages totaled to around $75,000. The engine is inoperable at this time and the truck will most likely be totaled. The Town of Cedar Bluff still has only one working fire truck.

CEDAR BLUFF, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO