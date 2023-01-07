ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, AL

weisradio.com

Dale delivers in Wildcat win at Cedar Bluff

SAND ROCK – John Blackwell is preparing the Sand Rock Wildcats for the stretch run of the basketball season. He knows opponents are going to try and take away sharpshooting senior point guard Jacob StClair, so he’s trying to find other options in which to produce offense. Blackwell...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Warriors fall short at Jacksonville, 65-62

JACKSONVILLE – Cherokee County rallied from eight points down at halftime to tie Jacksonville after three quarters, but the Jacksonville Golden Eagles managed to hold on for a 65-62 area boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Landon Caldwell led four Warriors in double figures with 15 points. Jaden Wilson added...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Garden girls take down Class 6A Oxford, 56-46

SPRING GARDEN – It wasn’t the 30-plus point, fourth quarter running clock blowout victory Class 1A, No. 1 Spring Garden is accustomed to this season, but it was still impressive nonetheless. Ace Austin scored 21 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed seven rebounds and had six steals in...
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Over the Weekend

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:15 Saturday night (Jan. 7) claimed the life of a Woodville man. James W. Webb, age 40 was fatally injured when he was struck by the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan K. Richey, 42, of New Market. Webb was...
WOODVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

SBA Declaration Covers Cherokee and DeKalb Counties in Alabama

Georgia businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. Administrator Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp’s authorized representative,...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Scottsboro Woman Killed in Car Crash

Scottsboro police have identified the victim of a one-vehicle crash that happened this weekend. Nancy Helms was the sole occupant of a vehicle involved in an incident Saturday. According to police, the crash happened in the 19000 Block of Alabama 35. Helms was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, where...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Town Council Meeting

The Cedar Bluff Town Council met in regular session Monday night. Approximately 5 weeks ago, a car ran into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The fire truck damages totaled to around $75,000. The engine is inoperable at this time and the truck will most likely be totaled. The Town of Cedar Bluff still has only one working fire truck.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Man Faces Murder Charge in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue Club

Man faces murder charge in shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue club. A man charged with murder in a shooting early Saturday at a club and sports bar on Tuscaloosa Avenue is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond, according to the Gadsden Police Department. Police responded at 4:46 a.m....
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th

Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

