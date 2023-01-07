Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this weekKristen WaltersAlbertville, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Dale delivers in Wildcat win at Cedar Bluff
SAND ROCK – John Blackwell is preparing the Sand Rock Wildcats for the stretch run of the basketball season. He knows opponents are going to try and take away sharpshooting senior point guard Jacob StClair, so he’s trying to find other options in which to produce offense. Blackwell...
Warriors fall short at Jacksonville, 65-62
JACKSONVILLE – Cherokee County rallied from eight points down at halftime to tie Jacksonville after three quarters, but the Jacksonville Golden Eagles managed to hold on for a 65-62 area boys basketball victory on Tuesday. Landon Caldwell led four Warriors in double figures with 15 points. Jaden Wilson added...
Gaylesville’s Kuper Bradley sinks game-winning trey in OT to down Gaston
GAYLESVILLE – Kuper Bradley sank a long-distance 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime, lifting the Gaylesville Trojans to a 63-60 boys basketball victory over Gaston on Tuesday. The two teams tied at 55 after Gaston hit a shot at the buzzer to end regulation, but that set the stage...
Garden girls take down Class 6A Oxford, 56-46
SPRING GARDEN – It wasn’t the 30-plus point, fourth quarter running clock blowout victory Class 1A, No. 1 Spring Garden is accustomed to this season, but it was still impressive nonetheless. Ace Austin scored 21 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed seven rebounds and had six steals in...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Over the Weekend
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:15 Saturday night (Jan. 7) claimed the life of a Woodville man. James W. Webb, age 40 was fatally injured when he was struck by the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan K. Richey, 42, of New Market. Webb was...
SBA Declaration Covers Cherokee and DeKalb Counties in Alabama
Georgia businesses and residents affected by flooding on Sept. 3-4, 2022, are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced. Administrator Guzman made the loans available in response to a letter from Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp’s authorized representative,...
88-year-old woman killed in Anniston crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Anniston on Tuesday.
Scottsboro Woman Killed in Car Crash
Scottsboro police have identified the victim of a one-vehicle crash that happened this weekend. Nancy Helms was the sole occupant of a vehicle involved in an incident Saturday. According to police, the crash happened in the 19000 Block of Alabama 35. Helms was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, where...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday
ARMUCHEE, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Maddy Dempsey was last seen Sunday in Armuchee. Maddy, 16, has shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Offices Makes Multiple Arrests on Drug Related Charges
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The month of December, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Narcotics Agents, K-9 Unit and Officers with Henagar, Ider and Rainsville Police Departments arrested and charged 11 with drug related offenses. On Tuesday, December 6th, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Brookfield Circle...
Cedar Bluff Town Council Meeting
The Cedar Bluff Town Council met in regular session Monday night. Approximately 5 weeks ago, a car ran into the back of a Cedar Bluff fire truck while the department was directing traffic at the intersection of highway 9 AND 35. The fire truck damages totaled to around $75,000. The engine is inoperable at this time and the truck will most likely be totaled. The Town of Cedar Bluff still has only one working fire truck.
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville
Sheriff Turner says two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
ALEA: 40-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Man Faces Murder Charge in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue Club
Man faces murder charge in shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue club. A man charged with murder in a shooting early Saturday at a club and sports bar on Tuscaloosa Avenue is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond, according to the Gadsden Police Department. Police responded at 4:46 a.m....
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th
Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
