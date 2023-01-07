This is textbook Fascism. DeSantis wants to make his Neo-Fascist, Christian Nationalism a part of the state mandated curriculum at all levels. It's no surprise that a far right propaganda outlet like the Washington Examiner would glorify the rise of Fascism in Florida.
DeSantis wants big government control of freedom of expression in education as well ideological control of history. This man is the most dangerous menace to a democratic society in decades.
The problem with this take over of freedom of speech in education is that most children learn about life and caring and sharing for and with other people from home from their parents. The nuances that doesn't change a kind caring heart. The character of a person is fixed before they even attend school. By college they have already experienced enough to recognize a lie from the truth. A big waste of time!
Comments / 5