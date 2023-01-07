ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

11-14-16-23-41

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

