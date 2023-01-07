ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP

EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Classified documents from Biden vice presidency surface at think tank, sparking inquiry: Report

Classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency reportedly surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank and triggered an investigation from the Justice Department. About 10 documents from his vice presidential office were located by Biden's lawyers on Nov. 2, before the midterm elections, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to task the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, CBS reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden documents undermine prosecution of Trump

The most suspicious part of Monday’s reports that classified documents from his time as vice president were found at President Joe Biden’s think tank is the timing. Apparently, personal attorneys of the president found the documents on Nov. 2, just days before the midterm elections, before immediately turning them over to the National Archives.
Washington Examiner

Biden's abuse of power at the border

Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
New York Post

GOP Rep. James Comer presses Treasury for Hunter Biden financial data

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) demanded again Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provide information about first son Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals, saying his House committee needs the data for its investigation into whether President Biden endangered national security. The chair of the House Oversight Committee made a request last summer for suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Hunter Biden and repeated his request Wednesday, pointing out that the Treasury Department’s reasons for dragging its feet are no longer valid now that Republicans control the House. In the letter, Comer said the agency stated in 2022 that it has complied with requests...
Washington Examiner

Scalise says George Santos controversy 'being handled internally'

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) sidestepped a question from a reporter as to whether Rep. George Santos should be a member of Congress after the New York Republican lied about his background. “When you saw him seated last week, there were no challenges to that. That’s something that’s being...

