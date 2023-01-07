Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets about Twitter suspension after Dr. Dre threatens legal action
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted an article excerpt Monday suggesting her Twitter account was locked after a spat with rapper Andre Young, known as Dr. Dre, over the use of one of his songs in a Twitter video she posted. Young threatened legal action against her over the video...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's $1.4M of campaign debt proves voters 'made right decision': Georgia GOP
EXCLUSIVE — The Georgia Republican Party said news of Stacey Abrams's eye-watering campaign debt is proof voters "made the right decision" in not electing her. "Back-to-Back loser Stacey Abrams, mismanaging her campaign and failing her staff, is par for course," Ryan Caudelle, the executive director of the party, told the Washington Examiner. "It shows that voters in Georgia made the right decision voting overwhelmingly for Gov. Kemp and to continue supporting his pro-business policies helping all Georgians."
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Washington Examiner
AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
Washington Examiner
Classified documents from Biden vice presidency surface at think tank, sparking inquiry: Report
Classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency reportedly surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank and triggered an investigation from the Justice Department. About 10 documents from his vice presidential office were located by Biden's lawyers on Nov. 2, before the midterm elections, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The discovery prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to task the U.S. attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, CBS reported.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court rejects long-shot election challenge to remove Biden and Harris from office
The Supreme Court said Monday it would not hear a 2020 election lawsuit, widely panned as frivolous, which sought to remove President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from office. The lawsuit names former Vice President Mike Pence, Biden, Harris, and hundreds of lawmakers as defendants who allegedly violated...
Washington Examiner
Biden documents undermine prosecution of Trump
The most suspicious part of Monday’s reports that classified documents from his time as vice president were found at President Joe Biden’s think tank is the timing. Apparently, personal attorneys of the president found the documents on Nov. 2, just days before the midterm elections, before immediately turning them over to the National Archives.
Washington Examiner
Judge reverses decision to unseal Trump deposition excerpts in lawsuit pending appeal
A federal district court has reversed an earlier ruling to release key excerpts of former President Donald Trump's deposition in a lawsuit filed by author E. Jean Carroll, who has alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in 2019, but she...
Washington Examiner
Biden's abuse of power at the border
Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
GOP Rep. James Comer presses Treasury for Hunter Biden financial data
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) demanded again Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provide information about first son Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals, saying his House committee needs the data for its investigation into whether President Biden endangered national security. The chair of the House Oversight Committee made a request last summer for suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Hunter Biden and repeated his request Wednesday, pointing out that the Treasury Department’s reasons for dragging its feet are no longer valid now that Republicans control the House. In the letter, Comer said the agency stated in 2022 that it has complied with requests...
Washington Examiner
Scalise says George Santos controversy 'being handled internally'
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) sidestepped a question from a reporter as to whether Rep. George Santos should be a member of Congress after the New York Republican lied about his background. “When you saw him seated last week, there were no challenges to that. That’s something that’s being...
