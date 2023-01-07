Read full article on original website
Related
Captain America 4 leak might give us a hint about the new Avengers
Captain America: New World Order will be a pivotal film for the Multiverse Saga because Captain America is one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers, regardless of whether Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wears the shield. We expect to learn far more about the state of the Avengers in the upcoming sequel, which is due out May 3rd, 2024.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard
Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Fantastic Four’ movie ever made isn’t even a Marvel project, but the MCU still has a lot to live up to
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally comes to theaters in February 2025, it isn’t going to have to work very hard to go down in the history books as the team’s best-ever cinematic outing. In fact, WandaVision director Matt Shakman’s stab at the iconic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Polygon
James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money
Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
Collider
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Producer Teases MCU Ramifications Like Winter Soldier and Civil War
Both literally and figuratively, the Ant-Man films have offered audiences smaller-scale adventures from other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though this is set to change with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which producer Stephen Broussard compared to as having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War. This surely isn't to say that Ant-Man movies haven't played important parts in the MCU as a whole, as they either tie up or introduce important elements of the MCU, yet this entry will seemingly result in other films having to address the film's reveals. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Marvel Studios Artist Celebrates MODOK Reveal
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's big trailer gave fans their first look at MODOK and the artist who helped realize the character is celebrating online. Anthony Francisco helped work on the big MCU movie and asked fans what they thought of his design. A lot of the chatter around the Comic-Con trailer for this movie centered around MODOK popping up. His look with the visor on his face absolutely shocked those in attendance. However, this trailer revealed that the mask is not permanent. Choosing to go closer to the comics will undoubtedly make some of those viewers who were worried feel better. But, things really won't kick into overdrive until we see it all in motion. Check out the tweet down below.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
Comments / 0