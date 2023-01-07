ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

65-year-old man seriously injured in Pottawatomie County car crash

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 4 days ago

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – One person was seriously injured in a car crash on Friday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said that a car crash occurred at 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. involving a Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Toyota was traveling north on Flush Rd. while the Chevrolet was traveling west on Highway 24. The Toyota failed to yield right of way to the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to hit the Toyota on the passenger side.

The driver of the Toyota, a 65-year-old man from Westmoreland, received serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet received only minor injuries.

