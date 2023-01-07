ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Ironton Tribune

Stephens, 21 GOP allies censured by state party

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Republican Party moved on Friday to censure Speaker of the House Jason Stephens and 21 of his Republican allies, following his bipartisan win of the leadership position on Jan. 3. According to Cleveland.com, the central committee of the party passed a censure resolution naming Stephens...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge

The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers

OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Ohioans will soon be required to show ID when voting

COLUMBUS – Ohioans voting in future elections may have to show a photo ID before voting. Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, singed House Bill 458, which modifies several parts of the election process. When the new law goes into effect, individuals voting in-person will be required to show an...
OHIO STATE
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
OHIO STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

AG Yost halts ‘car warranty’ robocallers

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling people...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV

