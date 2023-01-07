Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill calling to strip the state Board of Education of power will soon be reintroduced at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 178 was the initial introduction, which would dramatically reduce the authority of the board and shift power to a new state cabinet-level agency. It failed during the final legislative […]
Ohio House GOP faction plans separate caucus to work around Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—About a week after a third of House Republicans united with Democrats to elect Republican Jason Stephens speaker, the other Republicans are planning to meet at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday to form a “third caucus,” according to multiple lawmakers. The agenda, a copy of which...
Ironton Tribune
Stephens, 21 GOP allies censured by state party
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Republican Party moved on Friday to censure Speaker of the House Jason Stephens and 21 of his Republican allies, following his bipartisan win of the leadership position on Jan. 3. According to Cleveland.com, the central committee of the party passed a censure resolution naming Stephens...
Gun sales, Progressive Field renovations among laundry list of lame duck bills to get Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than three dozen bills from last month’s lame-duck session into law, including measures to combat unemployment benefit fraud, prevent bans on gun sales during a riot, and provide millions for Progressive Field renovations. The bills signed by DeWine over the past...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge
The same day Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, Ohio’s new photo voter ID law saw its first court challenge. The Elias Law group filed suit Friday on a behalf of a handful of Ohio interest groups. The firm, headed up by Democratic elections attorney Marc Elias, rose to national prominence in part […] The post Ohio’s photo voter ID law already facing legal challenge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers
OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
huroninsider.com
Ohioans will soon be required to show ID when voting
COLUMBUS – Ohioans voting in future elections may have to show a photo ID before voting. Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, singed House Bill 458, which modifies several parts of the election process. When the new law goes into effect, individuals voting in-person will be required to show an...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Controversial Voter Photo ID Bill
In addition to photo ID language, the voting bill cuts the last day of early voting in Ohio.
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
5 Unusual Facts About Ohio
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
Mike DeWine defines natural gas as green energy; the U.S. Govt. says gas ranges cause climate change: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after Gov. Mike DeWine defined natural gas as green energy in Ohio, the federal government is considering banning new natural gas stoves. That’s because natural gas causes climate change and, studies say, asthma in kids. We’re talking about the timing on Today in Ohio.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
"If the challenged provisions accomplish anything, it will be to diminish confidence in an electoral system that those in office have co-opted to entrench their positions of power at the expense of voters’ rights,” the lawsuit states.
Ironton Tribune
AG Yost halts ‘car warranty’ robocallers
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost continues his fight against robocallers, this time suing six individuals and six companies that relied on illegal robocalls to identify sales leads so they could then pitch purported car warranties to Ohio residents. “Interestingly, after our initial subpoena, they stopped calling people...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Changes to Ohio, PA SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Comments / 12