Read full article on original website
Related
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Censure vote is politics at its worst
In our last edition of The Tribune, we expressed the hope that the bipartisan support Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, received in last week’s vote electing him as speaker would perhaps usher in a more civil and cooperative political environment in the state capitol going forward. But, just as our...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
KFOR
Republicans push bill to prevent expanding the size of the Supreme Court
Congress is gearing up for a fight over the size of the Supreme Court. Republicans want to prevent court packing but some Democrats are hoping to block their bill.
Fellow Cop Says Jan. 6 Hero Michael Fanone Needs Financial Help
Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn tweeted a fundraising link saying Fanone has struggled to find work since leaving the D.C. Police Department.
UN takes aim at Biden border measures, warns of threat to 'fundamental human rights'
The U.N. is taking aim at the Biden administration's latest border security measures, warning that they represent a threat to fundamental human rights of asylum seekers.
Biden wants to save us from our gas stoves. What will the nanny state think of next?
The Biden administration has decided gas stoves may be too dangerous for American homes. And it’s here to help.
Comments / 0