Friday Night Fast Break: January 6

INDIANAPOLIS – After a couple of Fridays of limited action because of the holidays, play picks back up on the high school hardwood.

Top-ranked Ben Davis looks to improve to 13-0, while city and county tournaments tip-off with the Hendricks County semifinals for both the boys and the girls.

Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights from across central Indiana on the “Friday Night Fast Break” on FOX59.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.