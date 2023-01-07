Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
WILX-TV
Michigan sees 911 outages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue. Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
WILX-TV
Raindrops and snowflakes, plus Mega Billions is back!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a mix of rain and snow for Tuesday and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023. Average...
WILX-TV
Routine Maintenance for DISH Overnight 1/11/23
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to DISH routine maintenance, WILX viewers may experience an hour to two hour outage overnight Wednesday 1/11/23 to Thursday 1/12/23 morning. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
WILX-TV
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A conserve water notice has been sent out to all East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority customers. The notice was sent out after a main transmission water line at the ELMWSA plant was damaged on Tuesday, January 10th. All customers are being urged to do the following:
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Green Dot Stables in Lansing turned into night club & restaurant hybrid
The slider bar is now half restaurant and bar, half entertainment venue known as The Junction.
WILX-TV
Rain changes to snow and Mega Millions grows yet again
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to talk about a mid-week mix of rain and snow and Maureen Halliday is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 11, 2023. Average...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Lottery player from Livingston County wins $1.15 million
19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. April 20, 2022 – $3.39 million jackpot won at...
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
WILX-TV
In My View: Big Ten basketball to dominate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that college football is over, Big Ten basketball can dominate everyone’s attention—and who in the world knows who the best men’s team in the league really is?. Michigan State has a bizarre week and who knows how the Spartans will fare at...
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan handywomen start home-improvement businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 89% of construction workers are male, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s why Elyse Kopietz-Cooney started Bumble Home Improvements. “I know from my own experience as a homeowner it can feel like you’re entering a boys club, and that things are being...
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city designation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Council of East Lansing voted Tuesday night in favor of becoming a sanctuary city. The vote was three to one. East Lansing is the first official sanctuary city in Michigan. The sanctuary city designation means the East Lansing Police Department would not help...
