Friday's Scores

Alberton-Superior 64, Clark Fork 4
Anaconda 51, Deer Lodge 17
Belt 67, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Big Timber 58, Joliet 36
Billings Central 72, Livingston 19
Billings Senior 69, Great Falls 28
Billings Skyview 69, Great Falls Russell 28
Billings West 65, Bozeman 34
Bridger 57, Park City 22
Broadus 55, Terry 37
Carter County 52, Wibaux 33
Cascade 51, Simms 49
Centerville 54, Valier 15
Charlo 48, Hot Springs 19
Chinook 56, Harlem 26
Circle 51, Savage 32
Columbus 54, Roundup 16
Custer-Hysham 58, Fromberg 12
Cut Bank 64, Choteau 15
Darby 42, Lincoln 23
Dillon 59, East Helena 34
Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 46
Ennis 53, Gardiner 32
Eureka 57, Plains 28
Forsyth 73, Lame Deer 43
Havre 58, Miles City 49
Hays-Lodgepole 45, Turner 43
Heart Butte 44, Sunburst 32
Huntley Project 62, Shepherd 45
Kalispell Glacier 48, Butte 36
Laurel 53, Lockwood 48
Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Glendive 25
Manhattan 40, Three Forks 34
Manhattan Christian 69, Townsend 29
Melstone 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 22
Mon-Dak, N.D. 47, Richey-Lambert 38
Nashua 44, Frazer 32
North Star 68, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38
Plenty Coups 51, Absarokee 47
Plentywood 58, Bainville 40
Polson 44, Whitefish 32
Roberts 97, Broadview-Lavina 49
Roy-Winifred 73, Dodson 38
Scobey 42, Glasgow 41
Shields Valley 62, Sheridan 24
St. Regis 59, Two Eagle River 46
Twin Bridges 58, Whitehall 27
