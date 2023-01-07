Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie
The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
semoball.com
DONETTES 2, EAST CARTER 0: Doniphan beats Lady Redbirds in rematch of LRCC final
ELLSINORE — Nineteen days after the Doniphan Donettes and East Carter Lady Redbirds battled for the Lady Royals Christmas Classic title, the two squads met Monday in a key Ozark Foothills Conference battle. And for the second time in 19 days, the Donettes emerged victorious, this time by a...
semoball.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Neelyville downs Clearwater in battle of the Tigers
NEELYVILLE — The Neelyville Tigers defeated the Clearwater Tigers 93-69 at home Tuesday night in an Ozark Foothills Conference contest. Preston Goodnight led Neelyville’s scoring with 21 points, with Casen Stephens putting in 17 points in the victory. “We were able to get an early lead and maintain...
semoball.com
Portageville Bulldogs falls short against Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Portageville fell to Bootheel rival Caruthersville 62-52 on Friday, Jan. 6. “The boys competed hard,” said Portageville coach TJ Smith. “We had some shots fall early that gave us a boost, but ended up a few box outs and defensive stops short of pulling this one out.”
semoball.com
WRESTLING CELEBRATION: Mules honor founding coach, get pair of wins as they mark 50 years on mat
On a night when the man who gave birth to the Poplar Bluff wrestling program, Terry Smith, was honored with induction to the program’s ring of honor, the Mules played host to Notre Dame and Kennett and made sure to put on quite the exclamation point to further illustrate how important the sport has become in town.
semoball.com
Portageville annihilates Caruthersville and wins big at Holcomb
The Portageville girls’ basketball team upped its winning streak to four games after wins over Caruthersville and Holcomb. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) won 69-4 over Caruthersville (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 6, and defeated Holcomb (5-8) by a score of 61-40 on Monday, Jan. 9. Amiyah Saxton led the team...
Newbern, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
Kait 8
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A 17-year-old driver was flown to a Memphis hospital Monday night after colliding with a semi-truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412, one mile north of Senath. A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
radionwtn.com
Martin Woman Arrested On Drug Charge
Union City, Tenn.–A Martin woman was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic stop in Obion County. Jessica Ann Pyrdom, age 45, was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop on Clover Street in Union City. According to the press release, Obion County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigator Willcutt...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Catalytic Converter at Second Baptist Church
Union City police were contacted about the theft of a catalytic converter from a church van on North Everett Boulevard. Police reports said Larry Mitchell told officers the catalytic converter was taken from a Ford E350 on the parking lot of Second Baptist Church. Mitchell said the last known date...
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
