Meet your cook-off chefs and teams for the 18th annual Detroit Mercy Chili Cook-Off, taking place at the Titan Winter Blast on Saturday, Feb. 4. Teams include: Chemistry Club, Dental Alumni Board/American Student Dental Association, Law Alumni Council/BLSA, Marketing & Communications (MarCom), Student Alumni Leadership Council, Titan Club/Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Varsity News and the Writing Center.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO