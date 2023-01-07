SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry has signed up 7.5 million residents. Of the more than 12.8 million people living in Illinois, 74% have registered as organ/tissue donors. In addition, more than 270,000 teens between 16 and 17 have registered with the program since 2018. Secretary White has headed the state’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry since 1999. He has visited countless hospitals, schools, libraries, Driver Service facilities as well as other venues to promote and register Illinoisans for the donor program. Secretary White has a personal connection to organ donation because his sister, Doris Ivy, received a kidney transplant from an anonymous donor that extended her life for 28 years.

