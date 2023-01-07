Read full article on original website
LaSalle-Peru Cavalettes dance their way into first place
The LaSalle-Peru Cavalettes competed this weekend at Mahomet Seymour High School where they placed first in the 2A division. The competition hosted dance teams in 1A, 2A, and 3A divisions from around the state. The team includes Captain Anna McClaughlin, Captain Serena Ries, Lieutenant Mady Schweickert, Izzy Argubright, Hailey Dzik,...
Apparent explosion at Carus Chemical
LASALLE – An apparent explosion this morning at Carus Chemical in LaSalle has sent clouds of billowing smoke into the air above the Illinois Valley. The blaze, now on it’s fourth alarm, is being battled by a number of area fire departments in the 1500 block of 8th Street. Authorities say if you can smell smoke or in the vicinity of the factory you should remain indoors and await further instruction.
Authorities warn of green substance released after fire
LASALLE – The explosion and fire at Carus Chemical in LaSalle has released a green substance authorities say you should not touch. The material is described as an oxidizer by LaSalle Police. In order to deactivate it, you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of : 1 gallon of water, 1 gallon of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar. As this mixture obviously will be in short supply, please avoid spreading or touching the material.
Illinois Organ Donor Registry reaches 7.5 million registrants
SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry has signed up 7.5 million residents. Of the more than 12.8 million people living in Illinois, 74% have registered as organ/tissue donors. In addition, more than 270,000 teens between 16 and 17 have registered with the program since 2018. Secretary White has headed the state’s Organ and Tissue Donor Registry since 1999. He has visited countless hospitals, schools, libraries, Driver Service facilities as well as other venues to promote and register Illinoisans for the donor program. Secretary White has a personal connection to organ donation because his sister, Doris Ivy, received a kidney transplant from an anonymous donor that extended her life for 28 years.
