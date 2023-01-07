ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Georgia's mascot Uga will not be making trip to national championship game

When the Georgia Bulldogs go for their second straight national championship on Monday night against TCU, they will have to do so without the support of their lovable mascot, Uga. According to Adam Murphy, an investigative reporter in Atlanta, the cross-country trip to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles is too...
ATHENS, GA
North Platte Telegraph

Georgia’s repeat championship aspirations move to glitzy Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Georgia, you aren’t in Indianapolis anymore. There’s not enough space here to describe all the differences between Los Angeles and Indianapolis. Here’s the most important one as the college football world descends on the west coast this weekend. Los Angeles is gigantic and spread out, while Indianapolis is as small and simple as cities get.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Athens Banner-Herald

Watch: UGA football releases hype video narrated by late coach Vince Dooley

In another move to honor its legendary former coach, Georgia football released a hype video Sunday. Narrated by Vince Dooley, it served as a final message of thanks from the late coach and athletic director ahead of Monday's national championship game against TCU. Earlier in the week, the team flew to Los Angeles on a Delta plane, which adorned Dooley's signature. ...
ATHENS, GA

