New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Redcoat Marching Band takes NFL team's spare plane to L.A. for UGA football championship
Half of UGA's Redcoat Marching Band might have believed they were boarding a plane with NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick. That's because one of the two Eastern Airline jets the band took to Los Angeles on Saturday for Georgia football's national championship game was a spare plane the Patriots sold to the airline in 2020.
Yardbarker
Georgia's mascot Uga will not be making trip to national championship game
When the Georgia Bulldogs go for their second straight national championship on Monday night against TCU, they will have to do so without the support of their lovable mascot, Uga. According to Adam Murphy, an investigative reporter in Atlanta, the cross-country trip to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles is too...
Father's health issues will keep Kirby Smart's parents from national championship game
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart’s parents, Sonny and Sharon, have been a regular presence after Georgia football victories whether on the field following wins or even sitting at a postgame press conference. They won’t be at Monday’s national championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium, the Georgia coach said on Saturday. ...
North Platte Telegraph
Georgia’s repeat championship aspirations move to glitzy Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Georgia, you aren’t in Indianapolis anymore. There’s not enough space here to describe all the differences between Los Angeles and Indianapolis. Here’s the most important one as the college football world descends on the west coast this weekend. Los Angeles is gigantic and spread out, while Indianapolis is as small and simple as cities get.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Florida Gators vs. Georgia: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Todd Golden and Mike White are set for their first head-to-head meeting as the former Gators head coach leads Georgia into Gainesville on Saturday.
Vince Dooley narrates Georgia football hype video for national championship
The Georgia Bulldogs are ready to face underdog TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship. TCU is used to being the underdog and has several comeback victories this season. Onetime Georgia coach Vince Dooley, who passed away in 2022, narrates a hype video ahead of the national championship game. This...
WATCH: Pearce Spurlin Talks Journey to Being a Georgia Bulldog
There was never a doubt once Pearce Spurlin received an offer from the University of Georgia that he'd be a Bulldog. A lifelong Bulldog fan, the dream of playing for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs wasn't something that didn't require some earning. When I first encountered Spurlin, he was a ...
ACA grad, Georgia football's Kamari Lassiter plays for back-to-back national championships
An American Christian football grad has a chance to help bring his home-state team a second straight national championship. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, a Savannah, Georgia native, is starting his 15th game for the Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) when they face TCU in the college national championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium.
Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry to be inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former All-Pro and Pro-Bowl safety Eric Berry has been selected as an inductee for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.
Watch: UGA football releases hype video narrated by late coach Vince Dooley
In another move to honor its legendary former coach, Georgia football released a hype video Sunday. Narrated by Vince Dooley, it served as a final message of thanks from the late coach and athletic director ahead of Monday's national championship game against TCU. Earlier in the week, the team flew to Los Angeles on a Delta plane, which adorned Dooley's signature. ...
NFL Draft Profile: Daijun Edwards, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia RB Daijun Edwards
