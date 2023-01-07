Read full article on original website
Crusaders falter in fourth quarter to Danville
FORT MADISON - HTC boys' coach John Hellige is tired of losing games. But he said Tuesday night that it's going to be tough to win games in a pretty tough SEI Superconference when you only score 39 points. "You're just not going to win many games in this league...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Susan “Susie” Patricia Payne, 66, Keokuk
Susan “Susie” Patricia Payne, 66, of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home. She was born August 30, 1956 in Keokuk, IA the daughter of Ellsworth and Marjorie Harrison Merideth. Susie graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1974. On July 23, 1983...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, Fort Madison
Jolene Rae Dilks, 35, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison. She was born on March 31, 1987 in Fort Dodge, IA to Danny R. & Janice K. “Lou” Morris Ross. She married Joshua L. Dilks on June 13, 2009 in Denmark, IA. She was the daycare director at Learning Tree Daycare Center and volunteered for the Lincoln School P.T.G. She was a member of the LDS Awareness Group and enjoyed camping.
It's his "Dream Come True" job
FORT MADISON - It's a dream come true for a golfer who wasn't even introduced to the sport until six years ago. Jacob Goldstick was installed as the club manager at Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course. Goldstick replaces outgoing club pro Ryan McMillan. Goldstick called the job his dream job after...
FMPD looking for help in missing veteran
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Police Department, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), are seeking the public’s assistance investigating the disappearance of Christopher M. Golliher, age 36, of Fort Madison. Golliher was last seen February 1st, 2022, at his residence in the 2000 block of...
