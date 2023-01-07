The Knouse Lab (KNAB), located in the Department of Psychology at the University of Richmond, is directed by Laura E. Knouse, Ph.D.

Read full article on original website
‘My son’s name has a purpose’: Richmond DJ creates foundation to honor life of slain son
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When Jermaine Robertson of DJ J-Smooth gets behind the booth, drops a beat and does what he does best, he says it feels like he becomes a whole different person. “It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world next to laughter,” Robertson said. “When you...
Richmond BizSense Reporting Empty Bank of America Building to Become Apartments/Retail
From the Richmond BizSense Article. Daniil Kleyman and Duke Dodson’s Dodson Development Group are planning a 3-story mixed-use building at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. An entity tied to Kleyman and Dodson bought the roughly 1-acre site in November 2022 for $1.2 million and a new building with 40 apartments and around 8,000 square feet of commercial space is planned.
Richmond Fire receives plush donation that will help comfort kids
Local kids who need a little comfort to get through stressful times will soon be able to have a new plush friend, thanks to a unique donation given to Richmond Fire this week.
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
Family living in bus station asked to leave.
Richmond VA- A man and his family who turned to a bus station for shelter have been asked to move on, according to James Collins. "Security told us this morning we had to go", Collins said.
Bake sale raises money for 'superhero' toddler battling leukemia
Bryson Henderson is battling "aggressive" acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia, which has retuned after a "brief period of remission," according to his uncle.
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa floods, closes for at least 2 months
The sole federally qualified health center in Louisa County will be closed for at least two months after a flood ravaged the inside of the healthcare center.
COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 virus is on the rise across the Greater Richmond region. Most counties in our area are hitting the highest level of community spread on the CDC’s COVID data tracker. Case numbers have risen to about 160 over the past week in the city alone.
Woman 'heartbroken' when sick Va. mom sat 16 hours in ER waiting room
“I was just overwhelmed with what I saw, with the number of people that were sitting around. It was just really heartbreaking," she said.
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
Why Richmond restaurant Hot Chick closed in Shockoe Bottom
EAT Restaurant Partners shuttered its fried chicken joint Hot Chick at 7 N. 17th St. in Shockoe Bottom.
Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident
Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
