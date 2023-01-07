ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

The Knouse Lab (KNAB), located in the Department of Psychology at the University of Richmond, is directed by Laura E. Knouse, Ph.D.

rvahub.com

Richmond BizSense Reporting Empty Bank of America Building to Become Apartments/Retail

From the Richmond BizSense Article. Daniil Kleyman and Duke Dodson’s Dodson Development Group are planning a 3-story mixed-use building at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. An entity tied to Kleyman and Dodson bought the roughly 1-acre site in November 2022 for $1.2 million and a new building with 40 apartments and around 8,000 square feet of commercial space is planned.
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

COVID-19 spread continues at high levels across Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The COVID-19 virus is on the rise across the Greater Richmond region. Most counties in our area are hitting the highest level of community spread on the CDC’s COVID data tracker. Case numbers have risen to about 160 over the past week in the city alone.
RICHMOND, VA
breezejmu.org

Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident

Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
HARRISONBURG, VA

