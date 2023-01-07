Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County Pilot
Gymnasts edged by New Ulm
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team lost a tight dual at New Ulm Tuesday night. JCC scored 125.55 to finish just behind New Ulm’s 125.8. It’s the second dual the Huskies have lost that has been decided by less than half of a point this season. Payten Benda...
Jackson County Pilot
Latoya A. Moore, 42
Latoya A. Moore, age 42, of Jackson, MN died January 6, 2023, at Sanford USD Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Services will be in Chicago, IL at a later date. Arrangements are with the George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.
Jackson County Pilot
Syd Malchow, 65
A Celebration of Life Service for Syd Malchow, age 65, of Lakefield, will be held Thursday, January 12th at 10:30 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church in rural Lakefield, with Pastor Dale Hedstrom officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lakefield. A time of visitation and...
Jackson County Pilot
Letter: CTE addition best use of excess funds
I’m writing to clarify misinformation included in a letter published in the Pilot two weeks ago. Due to the diligence and hard work of the school district’s project oversight committee and our superintendent, Barry Schmidt, we were left with excess funds from the construction of the new middle school. These monies can only be used for facilities that support educational classes.
Jackson County Pilot
Last month colder, snowier than normal
Last month was colder and much snowier than normal. According to official weather statistics recorded and maintained by Jackson-based Federated Rural Election, average high temperature for Jackson ...
Jackson County Pilot
Annual count documents healthy, diverse avian population
Despite some wicked wintry weather, the 2022 Jackson County Christmas Bird Count documented a healthy population of birds in the county and a healthy variety of population. Volunteer counters talli...
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Board Proceedings – December 20
This document constitutes a summary of the proceedings of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners’ December 20, 2022 meeting. The full text of these proceedings is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the County Administrator, Jackson County Courthouse, 405 Fifth Street, in the City of Jackson, Minnesota.
Jackson County Pilot
Jackson County Transportation Project Bids
PUBLICATION OF TRANSPORTATION PROJECT BIDS ON THE JACKSON COUNTY WEBSITE NOTICE. M.S. 331A.12 states a governing body may designate publication of transportation projects on the political subdivision’s website. Publication on the web site may be used in place of or in addition to any other required form of publication.
Comments / 0