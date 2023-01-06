ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewspapers.com

Former Kirkwood High Coach Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Former Kirkwood High School football coach Farrell Shelton was recently inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “During Coach Shelton’s time as head football coach at Kirkwood High School, he was a tremendous role model for all of the students he crossed paths with,” said Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage.
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Support From A Pickleball Court

I love this story of kindness that comes from a pickleball court. Sometimes support comes from unlikely places, and sometimes all you have to do is ask ... When Shrewsbury resident Mike G’Sell’s daughter, Julie, asked him to join a HADDS in Motion team to raise funds for his granddaughter’s extremely rare diagnosis, he of course said yes. He sent invitations to family members and a few friends. He then asked his fellow Webster Groves pickleball players to consider contributing.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
St. Louis American

Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper

Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Stages St. Louis Co-Founder Jack Lane Moves On

Don’t call it retirement — call it a second act. With excitement about new beginnings, Jack Lane is marking the end of an era at Stages St. Louis, the theater company he co-founded 37 years ago with Michael Hamilton. His protégé, Associate Producer Andrew S. Kuhlman, succeeded him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022

We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

KPAC Gallery Seeking 2023 Art Entries

The Kirkwood Performing Arts Commission’s Gallery Program at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., will present four seasonal exhibitions in 2023. The commission is now seeking submissions for show proposals. Each exhibition will comprise works from three artists on the following dates:. • Spring Exhibition — Feb....
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

District Set To Hire 3 New Principals

The Kirkwood School District is set to hire three new principals for the 2023-2024 school year. Kirkwood High School’s Michael Havener, North Glendale Elementary’s Jennifer Sisul and Tillman Elementary’s Maria Stobbe have all announced their departure from the district after the close of the current academic year.
KIRKWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy