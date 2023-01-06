Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
timesnewspapers.com
Former Kirkwood High Coach Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Former Kirkwood High School football coach Farrell Shelton was recently inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. “During Coach Shelton’s time as head football coach at Kirkwood High School, he was a tremendous role model for all of the students he crossed paths with,” said Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage.
timesnewspapers.com
Support From A Pickleball Court
I love this story of kindness that comes from a pickleball court. Sometimes support comes from unlikely places, and sometimes all you have to do is ask ... When Shrewsbury resident Mike G’Sell’s daughter, Julie, asked him to join a HADDS in Motion team to raise funds for his granddaughter’s extremely rare diagnosis, he of course said yes. He sent invitations to family members and a few friends. He then asked his fellow Webster Groves pickleball players to consider contributing.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Missouri
Missouri might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Missouri.
St. Louis American
Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper
Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
timesnewspapers.com
Stages St. Louis Co-Founder Jack Lane Moves On
Don’t call it retirement — call it a second act. With excitement about new beginnings, Jack Lane is marking the end of an era at Stages St. Louis, the theater company he co-founded 37 years ago with Michael Hamilton. His protégé, Associate Producer Andrew S. Kuhlman, succeeded him...
29 Lakeland Terriers rescued in southern Missouri
On Wednesday, more than two dozen dogs will arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights for a veterinary exam after being rescued earlier in the day.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Why Carlyle Lake was created in southern Illinois
CARLYLE, Ill. — Carlyle Lake is a man-made lake located in Clinton County, Illinois. It was created as part of the larger Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, which aimed to control flooding and improve navigation in the region. The lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle,...
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
timesnewspapers.com
KPAC Gallery Seeking 2023 Art Entries
The Kirkwood Performing Arts Commission’s Gallery Program at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., will present four seasonal exhibitions in 2023. The commission is now seeking submissions for show proposals. Each exhibition will comprise works from three artists on the following dates:. • Spring Exhibition — Feb....
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
After being captured with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and what are believed to be drugs, a guy from St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with a federal firearms violation.
Ted Drewes goes on winter break after Sunday
Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
timesnewspapers.com
District Set To Hire 3 New Principals
The Kirkwood School District is set to hire three new principals for the 2023-2024 school year. Kirkwood High School’s Michael Havener, North Glendale Elementary’s Jennifer Sisul and Tillman Elementary’s Maria Stobbe have all announced their departure from the district after the close of the current academic year.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
Comments / 0