Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 61, St. Stephens 19
Cody 58, Lovell 21
Encampment 51, Saratoga 43
Farson-Eden 40, Evanston 28
Kaycee 37, Meeteetse 32
Kemmerer 40, Farson-Eden 20
Moorcroft 49, Glenrock 37
Morrill, Neb. 54, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Newcastle 64, Torrington 38
Riverside 38, Wind River 32
Wyoming Indian 36, Greybull 23
2A East Tournament=
Big Horn 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 19
Burns 55, Big Horn 30
Burns 61, Wright 36
Lingle-Fort Laramie 36, Wright 28
Sundance 33, Pine Bluffs 26
Sundance 47, Lusk 30
Tongue River 49, Pine Bluffs 33
Tongue River 57, Lusk 40
James Johnson Winter Classic=
Casper Natrona 53, Rock Springs 46
Cheyenne East 66, Casper Natrona 54
Douglas 39, Southeast 30
Douglas 62, Cheyenne Central 42
Green River 62, Cheyenne South 48
Laramie 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 47
Sheridan 46, Evanston 17
Wheatland 43, Riverton 26
Pinedale Winter Classic=
Buffalo 68, Star Valley 54
Lyman 71, Thermopolis 37
Mountain View 58, Worland 30
Pinedale 68, Rawlins 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
