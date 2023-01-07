ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 61, St. Stephens 19

Cody 58, Lovell 21

Encampment 51, Saratoga 43

Farson-Eden 40, Evanston 28

Kaycee 37, Meeteetse 32

Kemmerer 40, Farson-Eden 20

Moorcroft 49, Glenrock 37

Morrill, Neb. 54, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Newcastle 64, Torrington 38

Riverside 38, Wind River 32

Wyoming Indian 36, Greybull 23

2A East Tournament=

Big Horn 61, Lingle-Fort Laramie 19

Burns 55, Big Horn 30

Burns 61, Wright 36

Lingle-Fort Laramie 36, Wright 28

Sundance 33, Pine Bluffs 26

Sundance 47, Lusk 30

Tongue River 49, Pine Bluffs 33

Tongue River 57, Lusk 40

James Johnson Winter Classic=

Casper Natrona 53, Rock Springs 46

Cheyenne East 66, Casper Natrona 54

Douglas 39, Southeast 30

Douglas 62, Cheyenne Central 42

Green River 62, Cheyenne South 48

Laramie 58, Casper Kelly Walsh 47

Sheridan 46, Evanston 17

Wheatland 43, Riverton 26

Pinedale Winter Classic=

Buffalo 68, Star Valley 54

Lyman 71, Thermopolis 37

Mountain View 58, Worland 30

Pinedale 68, Rawlins 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

