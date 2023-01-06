Read full article on original website
GM, Ford, and Google join forces to scale up 'virtual power plants'
Major companies, including GM, Ford, Google, and solar energy producers, announced Tuesday that they would work together on a new project to establish standards for scaling up virtual power plants in the United States, an effort to help ease loads on the nation's electric grid during periods of peak demand.
Oceans of Energy receives Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for their high wave offshore solar farm system
Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle to Oceans of Energy, a market leader in offshore solar farms, for their system design of a high wave offshore solar farm system. The Oceans of Energy’s offshore solar farm system is the world’s...
Electricity costs more than petrol for drivers on long journeys – analysis
Electric vehicle drivers are being charged more to top up their batteries on long journeys than people behind the wheel of petrol cars pay for fuel, according to new analysis.The RAC said the average price of using rapid chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by nearly 26p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 70.3p per kWh this month.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – means drivers pay around 20p per mile for their electricity when using the chargers.It’s vital that the numbers stack upSimon Williams, RACThe per mile...
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
First tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from the U.S. arrives in Germany
The shipment from the U.S. is part of Germany's efforts to find a replacement for Russian gas supplies following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Geothermal energy poised for boom, as U.S. looks to follow Iceland's lead
The small island nation of Iceland is known among environmentalists for its low greenhouse emissions — per capita, roughly one-third of those of the United States — thanks in part to its reliance on clean, geothermal energy derived from the more than 30 active volcanic systems that also power its famous hot springs.
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households
Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town
Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
How Putin’s war and small islands are accelerating the global shift to clean energy
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The year 2022 was a tough one for the growing number of people living in food insecurity and energy poverty around the world, and the beginning of 2023 is looking bleak. Russia's war on Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain and...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
