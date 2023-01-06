ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

GM, Ford, and Google join forces to scale up 'virtual power plants'

Major companies, including GM, Ford, Google, and solar energy producers, announced Tuesday that they would work together on a new project to establish standards for scaling up virtual power plants in the United States, an effort to help ease loads on the nation's electric grid during periods of peak demand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Electricity costs more than petrol for drivers on long journeys – analysis

Electric vehicle drivers are being charged more to top up their batteries on long journeys than people behind the wheel of petrol cars pay for fuel, according to new analysis.The RAC said the average price of using rapid chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by nearly 26p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 70.3p per kWh this month.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – means drivers pay around 20p per mile for their electricity when using the chargers.It’s vital that the numbers stack upSimon Williams, RACThe per mile...
BBC

Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes

Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Top Speed

Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?

As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
BBC

Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment

The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Robbie Newport

New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile

In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Interesting Engineering

Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy

Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
Interesting Engineering

Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?

It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Autoweek.com

This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000

The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
The Independent

Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households

Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
electrek.co

This new three-passenger electric trike replaces a car for hauling kids around town

Bicycle maker Sixthreezero has just unveiled its newest e-bike, which takes the form of a rickshaw-style electric trike that comes with a mouthful of a name: the “EVRY journey Tricycle 750W with Passenger Seat.” The overloaded name underscores the heavy-hauling ability of the new e-trike, which is designed with a rear bench to carry two passengers in addition to the main rider.
Interesting Engineering

This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.

